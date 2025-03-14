Chelsea Green shares injury update after potentially suffering a broken nose

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green shared an injury update in a recent interview. The inaugural Women's United States Champion was left with a bloodied nose during her match in NXT last week.

The 33-year-old had a tough night as she teamed up with Piper Niven to wrestle Sol Ruca and Zaria on the March 4, 2025, edition of NXT. She not only suffered a vicious blow to her nose but Green was also pinned after a Sol Snatcher.

In a recent interview with Metro, Chelsea Green broke character to praise Sol Ruca. She also provided an update on her injury, confirming she did not break her nose. The Hot Mess noted she was doing fine despite apparently losing a lot of blood during the match.

"That’s a woman [Sol Ruca] right there that I could totally see her going up and thriving on the main roster. As you can see, my nose is intact, it was not broken. It did bleed, like - my goodness, like a fire hydrant! But we’re good. I sound a little nasally, but look, I’ve still got my championship sitting there on my bed," she said. [H/T - Metro]

Chelsea Green teases WWE Hall of Famer's WrestleMania appearance

In the same interview, Chelsea teased Nikki Bella's possible appearance at WrestleMania 41. The two-time WWE Divas Champion returned to in-ring action last month when she was a surprise entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

The Women's US Champion Chelsea Green noted that she has been friends with Nikki for years. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion hinted at potentially facing Bella at this year's edition of The Showcase of The Immortals.

"I've shared some words with Nikki Bella. I feel like… Look, we've had a friendship for years, now, maybe, it is time to step in the ring and square off, face off. I don't know! Vegas and WrestleMania in Las Vegas is just so special, because I think anything could happen. We really don't know right now, we're on The Road to WrestleMania! We don't know where this is going to go, what storylines are going to be put into place. I feel like the people want it. So, should we give them what they want?" Green said. [H/T - Metro]

Chelsea Green defended the WWE Women's United States Championship against Michin in a Street Match last week on Friday Night SmackDown. She will face Sol Ruca in a title match next week on NXT.

Only time will tell if she holds the gold heading into WrestleMania 41.

