Major WWE Superstar cuts emotional promo in front of his child for the first time

A WWE Superstar recently cut an emotional promo in front of his child during a Holiday Tour Live Event.

The name in question is Sami Zayn. The 39-year-old faced Finn Balor in a singles match at the recent WWE Holiday Tour Live Event in Laval, Quebec, Canada. The former member of The Bloodline won the bout via DQ after interference from Dominik Mysterio.

As soon as the bell rang, the Judgment Day members started attacking Zayn. It was the perfect time for his fellow Canadian and long-time friend Kevin Owens to make the save. The former Universal Champion made a surprise appearance to thunderous applause from the crowd.

This set up a tag team match between the former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions and the two members of the Judgment Day. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn picked up the win and sent the Quebec crowd into a frenzy.

After the match, Sami Zayn cut an emotional promo. The WWE Superstar noted that he has been coming to Montreal for over ten years now. He further stated that his every visit is somehow better than the previous one:

“You know I’ve been coming to Montreal as part of WWE for over ten years now. And every single time I’ve come, man, that was special. I think, ‘There is no way that next time will be quite as special.’ and guess what, every time is even more special. And I said this over and over and over for ten years and after Elimination Chamber in Montreal, with all of you in my corner, there is no way to get more special than that. Again, I was wrong. Somehow, tonight is even more special AGAIN,” Sami Zayn said. [H/T : Fightful]

Zayn also introduced his son to the WWE Universe, as it was the first time he was watching his father compete in a ring:

"Kevin might have mentioned, he’s got his wonderful family who has supported him all these years sitting right here. You see them every time we’re in Montreal, you see my family in the front row right here. But tonight is even more special because you may know this about me by now, but I’m a little bit of a private person, I keep things to myself. Some of you might not know this but I have a little boy. And he’s this cutie patootie right here in the red shirt. When I’m at home I’m not a WWE superstar, I’m not Sami Zayn, I’m just bah bah. And this young man has never seen me wrestle, he knows nothing about what I do. Tonight is the first time ever he sees me in this ring.” [H/T : Fightful]

Sami Zayn sends a message to the WWE Universe leading into 2024

Sami Zayn took to Twitter to send a message to his followers as the year comes to an end. Ahead of the first house show at MSG, Sami Zayn opened up on being inactive recently.

The former Intercontinental Champion let his fans know that despite the difficult times, he is very happy to be with them in wrestling shows:

