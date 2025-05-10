Major WWE Superstar denies Drew McIntyre ANOTHER title

Drew McIntyre came close to winning another title in WWE. However, he was stopped by a major star.

Ad

McIntyre and Damian Priest clashed at WrestleMania 41 in a Sin City Street Fight, which was won by The Scottish Warrior. Following this win, McIntyre made it clear that he wanted to challenge Jacob Fatu for the United States Championship. However, Priest was still not done with McIntyre and also found himself in contention for the title at WWE Backlash.

Tonight at Backlash, LA Knight, McIntyre, Damian Priest, and Jacob Fatu stepped into the ring for a physical contest. During the bout, McIntyre hit his Claymore on LA Knight and was about to get the pinfall when Priest pulled the referee out of the ring, preventing The Scottish Warrior from winning the United States Championship.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest have been feuding since WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. Drew was upset with Priest for eliminating him from the Royal Rumble match, and to make matters worse, the former Judgment Day member eliminated him in the Elimination Chamber match. As a result, The Scottish Psychopath attacked Priest the following week, kickstarting the feud.

It will be interesting to see who will walk out of Backlash with the United States Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More