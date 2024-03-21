Major WWE Superstar makes stunning statement about CM Punk; says he doesn't respect him as a person

Drew McIntyre recently confessed to not respecting his WWE co-worker CM Punk as a person despite acknowledging The Best in The World's star power.

Punk returned to the Stamford-based company last November after nearly a decade of absence. However, he suffered an injury during a spot with McIntyre in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. He will now be out of action for several months. Over the past few weeks, the Scotsman has continued to taunt and take shots at the 45-year-old superstar, claiming he was happy he injured him.

In a recent interview with Evan Mack's World, McIntyre was asked whether he respected Punk. The 38-year-old RAW star said he did not respect the former WWE Champion as a person. However, he understood the attention The Second City Saint brought to the company.

"[Is there an affinity of respect that you have for this man?] No, not as a person. I understand he's a big name, though. I understand he draws eyeballs. And that's good for the rest of our roster. You know, he brings attention, and people tune in. Maybe lapsed fans or new fans are like, 'What's going on in WWE right now?' There's a lot of attention, you know, a lot of people showing up that CM Punk is back and, of course, The Rock's back, and it brings more eyeballs, and I get that," he said.

The Scottish Warrior added that he was willing to keep personal equations aside to work with his fellow WWE stars:

"I'm fine with that. I don't have to like everybody I work with. I'm sure you don't like everybody you work with. But the unique thing about my job is I can beat them up if I want. And at Rumble, I roughed Punk up. Bad that I knew it was bad, but I didn't realize that I had succeeded and injured the guy. So, I wasn't laughing about it, but, you know, I'm not laughing." [7:28 - 8:08]

Drew McIntyre will challenge Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania XL

Following CM Punk's return to the Stamford-based company, reports suggested he was planned to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL. However, the rumored plans were scrapped after he hurt his tricep at Royal Rumble.

Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre defeated five other superstars in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match last month to earn himself a shot at Rollins' championship at this year's Show of Shows. The two superstars are scheduled to square off on Night Two after The Visionary teams up with Cody Rhodes to face The Rock and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a massive tag team bout on Night One.

Despite being out of action, CM Punk announced he would be at WrestleMania XL. Meanwhile, he is also scheduled to appear on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

