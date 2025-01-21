  • home icon
Major WWE Superstar returning at the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event should happen, says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Jan 21, 2025 18:42 GMT
Saturday Night
Saturday Night's Main Event will take place this weekend! (Image credits: WWE.com)

WWE is gearing up for another Saturday Night's Main Event, and Vince Russo believes that John Cena should be present. However, the 16-time World Champion has not been advertised for the event so far, so it is unlikely that he will show up.

The Cenation Leader returned to WWE on RAW's Netflix debut episode to kick off his farewell tour. However, he has not been present on the red brand since then. Cena is also not advertised for this weekend's Saturday Night's Main Event in San Antonio, Texas.

Speaking about John Cena's absence, Vince Russo noted on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW that the Greatest Of All Time should have made an appearance at the special programming:

"He [John Cena] should at least be on Saturday Night’s Main Event. I don’t think they ever advertised that. He should at least be on that." [From 1:05:48 onwards]
John Cena announced his farewell tour last year, noting that 2025 will be his last year as a professional wrestler. He is slated to work until December before retiring.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
