Major WWE Superstar seemingly set to miss go-home RAW ahead of Bash in Berlin

Germany will host a WWE Premium Live Event for the first time on August 31, 2024. The company's streak of solid wrestling shows with only a few contests on the card is likely to continue.

As of this writing, four matches have been announced. The headliner is World Heavyweight Champion Gunther vs. Randy Orton.

WWE's Instagram has disclosed Imperium's current whereabouts. Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser are already in Germany. The Ring General appears to be celebrating his time there and hyping the upcoming as it features his big fight against The Legend Killer:

"Audienz in München," Gunther captioned his post.

Although Ludwig Kaiser assured German fans that he will compete at Bash in Berlin on August 31, he is not booked for a match thus far. However, this past Monday night on RAW, he reignited his rivalry with Sheamus.

Kaiser teased another one-on-one contest with the former WWE Champion. Whether this bout gets added to the card bears watching.

Randy Orton wants to main event WWE Bash in Berlin

Another major contest on the German PLE is Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens, one that was recently pointed to being a "cold match" by a wrestling veteran.

Be that as it may, Randy Orton believes it is a huge match. While discussing about Bash in Berlin on Mail Online, he acknowledged The American Nightmare's title defense. But he also added that his showdown with The Ring General is the right choice to close out the event:

"I would love to see us main event this show. But I know Cody and Kevin, that’s a big, big match too, but you've got a couple good guys in there beating the sh** out of each other. I think me and Gunther should close the night. And I think that it’s going to go down in history is, whether or not I win or lose. People will be talking about this match for a long time, and I know that, because Gunther is such an amazing talent," said Orton.

So far, Randy Orton has the upper hand as he put away Gunther with an RKO twice on separate occasions. He also defeated Ludwig Kaiser in the main event of the latest episode of RAW.

If The Viper manages to bring Gunther's reign to a screeching halt at Bash in Berlin, he will become a 15-time World Champion. Furthermore, he will officially join the RAW roster, while The Ring General will get transferred to SmackDown.

