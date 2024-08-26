Major WWE Superstar set to miss RAW just five days before Bash in Berlin; Reason revealed

The WWE Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event will take place at the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany, this weekend. Ahead of the show, several WWE Superstars are taking part in live events, while others are exploring Rotterdam, Belgium, and Brussels.

One star who has surprisingly already made the trip and will seemingly miss tonight's Monday Night RAW is Sheamus. Tonight's episode will emanate from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island. The Celtic Warrior locked horns with Pete Dunne on last week's episode of the flagship show and emerged victorious.

Following last week's Monday Night Show, the Irish star made the trip back home to Dublin to be part of The Pat McAfee Show, and it seems that he has opted to head to Europe instead of returning to the United States of America for this week's RAW.

Sheamus' recent Instagram update suggests that he is now in Brussels, Belgium, which seemingly confirms his absence from tonight's show, but it seems that he isn't the only one.

Ludwig Kaiser and Gunther have been in Germany for several days to promote the upcoming Bash in Berlin PLE.

Randy Orton will be on WWE RAW tonight

Randy Orton will lock horns with Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at the upcoming Bash in Berlin PLE. The Apex Predator is set to appear on tonight's Monday Night RAW.

The Viper squared off against Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser last Monday and emerged victorious despite the presence of The Ring General at the ringside. The 15-time World Champion will likely address his opponent ahead of their anticipated showdown this Saturday.

Apart from Randy Orton vs. Gunther, several high-profile matches are set to take place in Berlin this weekend. The Terror Twins (Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest) will battle Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio in a Mixed Tag Team Match, while CM Punk and Drew McIntyre will write the second chapter of their iconic rivalry through a Strap Match.

Additionally, Cody Rhodes will defend his Undisputed WWE Title against Kevin Owens. Meanwhile, Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn will put their WWE Women's Tag Team Title on the line against Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill.

It will be interesting to see if Adam Pearce announces more matches for the upcoming PLE on tonight's RAW.

