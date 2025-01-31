Major WWE Superstar teases return on SmackDown

WWE heads over to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, for the 2025 Royal Rumble weekend. Heading into the premium live event, the venue will host Friday Night SmackDown later tonight. Hours before the show, one of the blue brand's most recent acquisitions, Dexter Lumis, has teased his return to the programming.

The 41-year-old's most recent broadcasted in-ring appearance was against The Miz on the taped December 23 edition of the red brand's show. Lumis dominated the proceedings right through the contest before The Final Testament attacked him to end the match in a DQ. However, other members of The Wyatt Sicks showed up to rescue Dexter and take out Karrion Kross and his men.

It was also The Wyatt Sicks' last appearance on a broadcasted show. Earlier this month, it was revealed that the mysterious faction had been transferred to Friday Night SmackDown during the Transfer Window.

The Wyatt Sicks' Dexter Lumis recently posted a picture of himself on the streets of Indianapolis, renamed ahead of the Royal Rumble, to tease an appearance ahead of tonight's SmackDown. In the photograph, the WWE Superstar stands underneath a "Wyatt Sicks" street sign.

You can check out Dexter Lumis' Instagram post below:

Ex-WWE writer shares his honest opinion about The Wyatt Sicks

The Wyatt Sicks was among the most talked-about factions in 2024. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo also chimed in with his views on the Uncle Howdy-led group a few months back.

On an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo expressed his skepticism about the stable. He targeted the creative team for their lack of intellect, which he believed would be the reason behind the group's failure. The former WWE head writer further suggested Triple H might have found himself in a situation where he could not say no to The Wyatt Sicks appearing on television.

"If you couldn't get this over with Bray Wyatt, you are not gonna get this over with Bo [Dallas]. And it has nothing to do with Bray and Bo. It has to do with the creative team they are working with that doesn't have the intellect to understand what they are trying to do. So I think Triple H was put in a position where he couldn't say no, but he wanted to be able to say, 'Ah, we tried. We tried, and it didn't work, Bo. Look what happened, we tried.' Ya bro, it didn't work because you guys effed it up," he said. [From 6:00 onwards]

You can out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

With Dexter Lumis in town, The Wyatt Sicks might make their first appearance of the year later tonight on WWE SmackDown. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the group awaiting its blue brand debut.

