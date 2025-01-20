Major WWE Superstar will suffer a disappointing defeat at Saturday Night's Main Event, predicts Sam Roberts

A major WWE Superstar will attempt to capture a championship that has eluded him his entire career at Saturday Night's Main Event. However, WWE analyst Sam Roberts recently predicted the aforementioned talent would fail in his mission.

While Sheamus has held every championship on WWE's main roster, he has never won the Intercontinental Championship. The Celtic Warrior has come close to becoming a Grand Slam Champion over the past few years, but he has always fallen short. On Saturday, the 46-year-old will have another chance to capture the title when he challenges Bron Breakker at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Although Roberts predicted that Sheamus versus Breakker would steal the show, he claimed The Celtic Warrior would fail to dethrone his opponent.

"I don't see Sheamus winning that title, man. And they have teased it so much and he has gotten so many opportunities and every time it comes up, somebody says, 'Well, Sheamus has never won the Intercontinental Championship.' And that's true. And I think there's this section of the audience that really wants Sheamus to win that Intercontinental Championship, that really wants Sheamus to have that moment. But I don't think people wanna see Bron Breakker lose. I don't want to see Bron Breakker lose." [29:41 - 30:13]

Sheamus recently addressed his WWE future

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, The Celtic Warrior discussed his future as an in-ring competitor. The 46-year-old signed a new five-year deal last year.

Sheamus explained that he would continue to wrestle until he is physically unable to do it anymore.

"Not really. Again, I just signed a new five-year deal. [So that'll take you into your 50s?] Yeah, my wife reminds me all the time, 52. Listen, I'll go to the wheels fall off me. Could do it until physically I can't do it anymore. I love what I do." [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

It will be interesting to see if Sheamus succeeds in completing the Grand Slam before hanging up his boots.

