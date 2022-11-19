Major WWE Superstars set to face The Usos before Survivor Series WarGames

Survivor Series WarGames is less than ten days away and The Bloodline is set to enter the WarGames match for the first time. On the next episode of SmackDown, former WWE Champions Drew McIntyre and Sheamus will tag together to take on The Usos.

Last month, WWE announced that WarGames will be a part of Survivor Series as we move forward with the new regime under Triple H. There will be a WarGames match for both the men and the women at the Premium Live Event. However, before WarGames, members of each team will collide to decide who gets the advantage.

During the gimmick's previous run in NXT, members of each team would face each other in a Ladder match to determine which team would get the early advantage for WarGames. However, the rules for the advantage match have been slightly altered for the main roster, as it no longer involves Ladder matches.

Next week, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus of The Brawling Brutes will team up for the first time in over five months on WWE SmackDown to face the Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos for the Survivor Series WarGames advantage.

The team who wins will get to make their first entry after the match has begun with the first two participants already in the ring. It will be interesting to see which team can get the advantage heading into the Premium Live Event at the end of the month.

Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens officially joined The Brawling Brutes for Survivor Series WarGames

The Bloodline has been dominating the brand with an unfair advantage of numbers in their corner. Since Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn became a part of the group, the stable has become unstoppable.

Last week, The Brawling Brutes challenged the stable but were short of two members to even the odds which allowed Roman Reigns to continue his dominance until Drew McIntyre arrived to save The Brutes.

Last night, Drew McIntyre officially joined The Brawling Brutes to take on The Bloodline at Survivor Series WarGames inside two steel-caged rings. However, they were still short of one more member.

In the closing segment, Kevin Owens made a surprising return and confronted The Bloodline, including Sami Zayn. He took out the entire group and officially joined McIntyre and The Brutes as the fifth member of the team for Survivor Series.

