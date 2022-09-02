Potential Spoiler: Major WWE Superstars set to miss Clash at the Castle

It is being reported that Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos and Paul Heyman will not be present at WWE's upcoming premium live event Clash at the Castle. The show will emanate live from the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales on September 3.

The event will be the company's first stadium show in the UK since SummerSlam 1992. Roman Reigns will main event the show by defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre.

While the sheer length of Roman's 700+ day title reign might indicate that he is the favorite to retain the gold, the fact that Drew will be wrestling in front of his 'home crowd' has some people believing he is the favorite.

The Tribal Chief has had the help of The Bloodline to retain his championship on many occasions. But it seems that they might not be present to help him in his upcoming title defense. Xero News on Twitter, who are a disputed source but have broken a few news pieces in the past, are reporting that Jimmy and Jey will not be at the show because of "visa issues".

While Paul Heyman, who has been absent from WWE TV for the past month, will also not be traveling to the UK. Referring to The Usos, Xero had this to say -

"They are not there. Source is in cardiff. They 100% are not there. Visa issues" Xero News tweeted.

The former headrunner of ECW seemingly confirmed The Bloodline's absence from the show in a cryptic Instagram story.

Will Roman Reigns' 2 year long reign as world champion end at Clash at the Castle, or will he overcome the odds and walk out of Cardiff as the still UWU Champion?

Karrion Kross might also miss WWE Clash at the Castle

Another name who was part of that report as not appearing on Clash at the Castle is Karrion Kross.

Kross, along with wife and manager Scarlett, resurfaced on TV after attacking Drew McIntyre and staring down Roman Reigns on the SmackDown after SummerSlam (August 6). He hasn't wrestled in any matches since, instead cutting backstage promos. He was among the first names brought back to the company by Triple H.

Xero News has also reported that he will be missing from the UK show.

Not considering the undisputed WWE Universal Championship program, Kross wasn't part of any feuds or programs heading into the show. He might have cost Drew the match on Saturday, but it appears that he will not be at the premium live event anyways

