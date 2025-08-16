Major WWE Team Finally Reunites on SmackDown after 175 Days, but There's Already Tension

A major WWE team has finally joined together once again. The stars have been separated for quite some time, but are now wrestling together once again.The Miz and Carmelo Hayes, aka Melo Don't Miz, have not been seen together for some time. The veteran star had to take some time away from WWE because he was busy filming American Gladiators. He was the host of the show and last month finally wrapped up shooting, taping not only one, but two seasons. He was expected back soon from July, but finally returned recently. He then reconnected with Carmelo Hayes.The two stars are now back together and finally featured in a match together after months apart, taking on the capable team of Fraxiom. This is the first time they have been in a match as a team since February 21. Even before The Miz left, the two were not teaming together, each busy with their own stories, but still appearing together backstage.There was miscommunication between them in the end. Carmelo Hayes was going to finish the match himself with Nothing But Net on Nathan Frazer after hitting a Cutter. Instead, The Miz tagged himself in and hit the Skull Crushing Finale to get the win for the team. Melo was not happy, but the A-List star grabbed his hand and continued to celebrate.The Miz is a veteran in WWE and often underrated, and as such, is the perfect ally for Carmelo HayesCarmelo Hayes and The Miz are working the perfect story together. Hayes was not too happy with the fact that he had been left hanging by the A-List star for months, and did not openly welcome him back when the star first stepped back into the storylines.Hayes is now working with Miz again, but is clearly not too happy with how the veteran is treating him. As to what happens next, it remains to be seen what they do. It seems that WWE is building up a feud between the stars by having them work as partners, where The Miz continues to take advantage of Carmelo Hayes by letting him do most of the work and then taking the credit for whatever happens next.