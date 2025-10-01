  • home icon
Major WWE title match confirmed for former star 2 years after exit

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 01, 2025 02:05 GMT
Mustafa Ali
This star is a former X-Division Champion (source: WWE.com)

A major title match has been set for next week. A former WWE star will challenge a current champion at an upcoming show.

Mustafa Ali wrestled for WWE for several years between 2016 and 2023. After a disappointing run as leader of RETRIBUTION, Ali's star power fizzled on the main roster. He was eventually moved back down to NXT. Things were looking good for him as he was set to challenge Dominik Mysterio for the North American Championship at No Mercy 2023. However, just days before this match, he was released from the sports entertainment juggernaut. Following his departure, Ali went to work for TNA Wrestling.

Tonight on WWE NXT, Ethan Page was in the ring addressing his current feud with El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. when Mustafa Ali showed up and interrupted him. Ali said he has an issue with the title that Ethan Page holds. Ali says NXT owes him a title shot because he earned the opportunity to compete for the title two years ago, but was released from the company before he could compete in the match. Ali then stated that he had spoken to Ava and Santino Marella, and next week at the NXT Showdown, he will face Ethan Page for the North American Championship. Page said that after he wins next week, he will wish Ali all the best. This prompted Mustafa to brawl with the North American Champion, who then escaped from the ring.

WWE also announced a huge title vs. title match for next week

DarkState has been a dominant force in NXT over the past few months. They even captured the Tag Team Titles on the black and silver brand. However, their next challenge will be their toughest.

At NXT No Mercy 2025, Ava announced that at Showdown, Darkstate will face The Hardy Boyz in a title vs. title match.

It will be interesting to see whether Mustafa Ali can win the North American Title next week.

