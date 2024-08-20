Major WWE world title is the least important part of current storyline, says The Undertaker

The WWE Universe is currently witnessing one of the hottest storylines on RAW involving The Judgment Day. The heel faction recently rebuilt itself at SummerSlam and kicked out Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley while including Liv Morgan and Carlito in their ranks. Interestingly, The Undertaker recently noted the drama in the storyline has made a major WWE title the least relevant part of this plot.

The Undertaker spoke about The Judgment Day, especially his appreciation of Dominik Mysterio in the latest episode of his Six Feet Under podcast. The Phenom noted that the faction is currently rolling with a great creative direction. He remarked that they don’t even need to involve a lot of physicality since the story and the WWE Superstars are doing a perfect job.

"And you know what? I haven't seen a lot of the, the physicality of the matches, but I bet you, in this whole storyline so far, hadn't been a lot of flippy-doos. You know why? Because they can tell a story. Far more important than flippy-doos."

The rivalry between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan had begun with the Women’s World Championship. However, 'Taker said that it is the least important element in their story.

"I mean, man, there's two stories. There's three stories. I mean, jeez. You've got the world title that's in the picture, which is the least important, probably. You've got Dom cheating on Rhea with Liv. Dude," The Deadman said. [From 50:18 - 51:10]

The Undertaker unveils what sets Dominik Mysterio apart in WWE

While The Undertaker mentioned how The Judgment Day storyline doesn’t need a lot of physicality, he noted that Dominik Mysterio is the prime example of it. 'Taker noted that Dirty Dom just needs to be his own self and people get moved and boo him anyway.

"He ain't getting beat up, he just got to be Dom, man. [The paychecks] cash a lot easier because you don’t hurt when you drive to the bank."

Dominik Mysterio’s words and personality are highly provocative and he has achieved a lot of stardom without being especially strong and menacing. The Phenom noted that former WWE star Vickie Guerrero had a similar vibe and he would like to see her return and work with Liv and Dom.

It will be interesting to see how the heel faction takes care of The Terror Twins at the WWE Bash in Berlin on August 31, 2024.

