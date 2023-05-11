"Make it happen" - Current champions challenge Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion to a dream WWE match

Popular musicians Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have been challenged to a dream match in WWE.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez recently captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships by defeating Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus. Lita was originally supposed to be a part of the match but was attacked backstage. Trish Stratus offered to replace the Extreme Diva and wound up getting rolled up by Morgan to lose the titles. Trish then betrayed Becky, and the two superstars are currently in a rivalry on RAW.

Speaking to Billboard, women's tag team champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez disclosed that they would love to face Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion in a dream match.

"I would love to see Cardi and Meg The Stallion," the tandem offer. "I think Meg would be incredible. They’ve also been so active with us on Twitter and just responded to different things. Those two would be interesting to see in the ring. Us versus Cardi and Meg. Make it happen," said the Women's Tag Team Champions. [H/T: Billboard]

Cardi B comments on Trish Stratus and Lita returning to WWE

Cardi B is a huge WWE fan and recently commented on Trish Stratus and Lita's return to the company.

The Hall of Famers aligned with Becky Lynch during their return to the promotion, with Stratus mainly serving as a sidekick in the group. Trish eventually had enough of being left out of the action and betrayed Becky and Lita on RAW.

However, there was a ton of excitement when Hall of Famers first returned to the company, and Cardi B reacted on social media.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Cardi B was surprised by Trish Stratus and Lita being on Raw Cardi B was surprised by Trish Stratus and Lita being on Raw 😂 https://t.co/X3zMJhtCtx

WWE has had a ton of success with bringing in celebrities from other forms of entertainment into the company as of late. Pat McAfee, Logan Paul, and Bad Bunny have stood out as celebrities that have taken the craft seriously and performed well in the ring.

Only time will tell if women's tag team champions Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan are able to get their dream match against the incredibly popular record artists sometime down the line.

Would you like to see more celebrity involvement in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes