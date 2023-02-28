Cardi B reacts to WWE RAW: Which superstars did she tweet about?

Cardi B has been vocal about being a massive WWE fan, referencing Hall of Famer Jimmy Snuka in one of her songs to citing Eddie Guerrero, Edge, Triple H, and Lita as her all-time favorites.

Following the recent happenings on RAW in the aftermath of the new Women's Tag Team Champions being crowned and Trish Stratus making her return, the singer took to social media to share her excitement about the Hall of Famer and Lita.

This week, Lita and Becky Lynch main evented RAW against Dakota Kai and IYO Sky for the Women's Tag Team Champions. Over the past few months, Damage CTRL has become a menace in the women's division.

Bayley accompanied her teammates for the match but caused disruptions throughout. To even the odds, Trish Stratus came out to her friends' aid, enabling them to get the upper hand and begin their first reign as Women's Tag Team Champions.

Many celebrities have often talked about how big a fan of wrestling they are and how they grew up watching their childhood heroes on WWE television. When Cardi B referenced Snuka in her song, Tamina Snuka shared her reaction to the singer's vested interest in WWE and offered to train her. Additionally, Alexa Bliss claimed Cardi B would be the apt celebrity to join the industry.

When the new champions were crowned, the 30-year-old singer took to social media to react to the segment:

Cardi B @iamcardib Lita & Trish ? What’s going on ???!!!! Lita & Trish ? What’s going on ???!!!!

While Stratus' return evens the numbers against Damage CTRL, their future plans remain uncertain. There is speculation of the Hall of Famer's return leading to a six-woman tag team match or the new champions defending their titles.

A Cardi B song was used as the theme for SummerSlam 2021

In recent years, WWE has catered to Gen Z and Millennials, adding celebrities like Bad Bunny and Logan Paul to their part-time and full-time rosters, respectively.

SummerSlam 2021 was the first time WWE could allow fans to physically attend the show after the pandemic. During that time, Cardi B's hit song 'Up' perfectly matched the event's theme and was trending across all social media platforms.

The show witnessed Roman Reigns defending his Universal Championship against John Cena in the main event. While celebrating his victory, longtime rival Brock Lesnar returned, shocking everyone.

Abhishek @AbhishekPW



Brock Lesnar hitting the F5 on John Cena after returning at SummerSlam 2021.

Lacey Evans once challenged Cardi B to show up on WWE for a match following an intense exchange on social media. However, with many celebrity crossovers in the past, especially on a stage like WrestleMania, it might not be long before we see the 30-year-old in a WWE ring.

