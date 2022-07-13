Current WWE star hints at training Cardi B for a potential future wrestling appearance

`

Cardi B recently mentioned WWE legend Jimmy Snuka in her new song. His daughter, WWE star Tamina Snuka, is now offering to train her to become a WWE Superstar.

The rapper has made references to Lita, Eddie Guerrero, and Triple H in the past. She discussed her love for wrestling and referenced Jimmy Snuka in her latest song Hot Sh*t. Cardi B noted on social media that she was worried that the new generation would not know who she was talking about in the song and Tamina Snuka responded, "I know who you are talking about".

Tamina Snuka responded to a Tweet featuring the lines from the song over Jimmy Snuka hitting the Superfly Splash and offered to teach Cardi B how to jump off the top rope too.

"I KNOW RIGHT!!! It's hella dope. I heard it the day it dropped!! I luv me some @iamcardib. Maybe I should teach her to off the top ropes on some peeps."

Cardi B and Lacey Evans have traded words in the past

WWE mentioned the 29-year-old rapper during the January 4, 2021 edition of WWE RAW. Angel Garza flirted with WWE legend Torrie Wilson and claimed that the rapper was in another room. They responded and joked that this wasn't how her WWE debut was supposed to go. Lacey Evans was portrayed as a "Sassy Southern Belle" at the time on WWE television and called the rapper "nasty." Things got more heated and Lacey challenged the rapper to show up in WWE.

"Aww bless your heart! @iamcardib U got it all wrong. I heard debut and was giving you a friendly heads up! But since you wanna be a bad ass... keep me in mind whenif you show up to @WWE. I'll kick your ass while I'm listening to your music."

The popular rap artist seems to already be on her way to becoming a WWE Superstar as she was recently in a scuffle with a fan at the Wireless Festival in London.

