"Make it happen," "Next WrestleMania" - WWE fans urge 81-year-old star to break Hulk Hogan's neck

Hulk Hogan is one of the most recognized faces from WWE, who dominated the industry through the mid-'80s and mid-'90s. Recently, fans were rooting on Twitter for former WWE Champion Iron Sheik to break The Hulkster's neck.

Hulk Hogan certainly dominated sports entertainment during his time and created several iconic moments in the world of pro wrestling, whether it was in WWE or WCW. The Hulkster also joined TNA for a brief period where he tried to recreate the success of WCW but failed.

Lately, the 13-time World Champion (WWE, WCW & NJPW) has been surrounded by controversy. Today, fellow Hall of Famer Iron Sheik tweeted that he would break anyone's neck, and fans pitched in Hulk Hogan's name as the two have some resolved issues from the past.

Check out Iron Sheik's tweet at this link. Below are some fan reactions:

It will be interesting to see if the two stars of their era will be able to settle their beef without any physical altercation.

Hulk Hogan wants a retirement match with another WWE Hall of Famer at WrestleMania 40

After Hulk Hogan's departure from WWE, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin became one of the biggest faces in the company and achieved a global status for his work during the Attitude Era. At the end of his run, Hulk Hogan returned to the company, but the two stars never faced each other in a singles match.

There were rumors about a match between the two megastars, but those plans were scrapped. Speaking on The MMA Hour, Ariel Helwani asked The Hulkster about his idea of a retirement match, and this is what he had to say:

"If he would get in the ring with me... The reason I went back to wrestle The Rock was to get in the ring with Stone Cold Steve Austin. Because me as a bad guy, as 'Hollywood Hogan,' I could have tore the place down with him. He was the ultimate good guy at the time but he was having some physical problems with his legs and nerve damage, and he was about at the end of his run. So, if I had one guy to get in [the ring] with, it'd be him." [2:34-3:00]

However, the two megastars did share the ring alongside The Rock at WrestleMania 30. Meanwhile, Steve Austin currently has no plans to return and wrestle for the company.

