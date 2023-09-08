"Make it happen Triple H" - WWE fans want a famous personality to appear at WrestleMania 40

Celebrities and WWE have always gone hand-in-hand over the years. From the likes of Mr. T appearing at WrestleMania 1, Mike Tyson at WrestleMania 14 to current day celebrity attractions like Bad Bunny and Logan Paul, WWE has been able to add to its gigantic fanbase with each passing year.

There might be another huge name added to the list as Grammy Award-winning artist Cardi B has expressed her love for pro wrestling. During an appearance on Hot 97 with Peter Rosenberg, Cardi B said she would love to appear at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia next year.

"I mean I would love to attend, I don't know what to do, like I don't know if I have to perform or slap a b*tch but I want to go. I have to fulfill some type of dream. I used to love wrestling, I used to be crazy for it," she said.

Fans on Twitter were quick to react to her statement, and they expressed their excitement to see Cardi B inside the squared circle.

It will be interesting to if this situation materializes into Cardi B possibly appearing at The Show of Shows.

Cardi B mentions her favorite WWE Superstars

From mentioning pro wrestlers in her music to reacting to nostalgic WWE videos on Twitter, Cardi B has long-professed her love for wrestling.

During the same appearance on Hot 97, she was asked about who were her favorite wrestlers growing up. The Grammy Award-winning musician said that the likes of the late Eddie Guerrero, Batista, and Booker T were her favorites. She also talked about how she believed that The Undertaker was a ghost.

"It was a couple, like Batista was one of my favorites because he was so handsome. I love Eddie Guerrero, I lie, I cheat, I steal, b*tch. I used to love Booker T. Even when I was little I went, The Undertaker used to come out, my dumb*ss really thought that he was a ghost. I really thought that was real like he was coming from the dead like 'Oh my God!'"

It will be interesting to see if WWE and Triple H will make this happen or not at WrestleMania 40.

