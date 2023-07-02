A WWE PLE returned to London after almost 20 years last night. The Money in the Bank Premium Live Event was held at the O2 arena in London, and to celebrate the occasion, John Cena came out to address the fans. While it was a pleasant surprise for many to see the 16-time world champion return, Cena amped up the atmosphere by teasing something big.

Cena stated that London deserves a WrestleMania of its own, upon hearing this, the crowd went absolutely insane. Given that the company doesn't often tease something big without having some work to back it, it might be safe to assume that one of the coming WrestleManias might take place in London. Fans have been over the moon ever since Cena teased the possibility.

John Cena's return went beyond just teasing WrestleMania in London

Shortly after the announcement, Cena was interrupted by Grayson Waller, who came out to provide counterarguments for why London shouldn't have a WrestleMania. After failing to successfully jump Cena, Waller was laid out by the former WWE Champion.

Regardless, the news happens to be quite a big one considering how WWE has been expanding beyond just the United States. As of late, we have been seeing more and more overseas main roster premium live events. The last three have been outside the States, with the roster traveling to Puerto Rico, Jeddah, and London. Earlier this year, Elimination Chamber took place in Sami Zayn's hometown, Canada.

Regardless, having a WrestleMania in Europe would be a major milestone. The wrestling scene in Europe has been hot for the last two decades, and the continent has produced multiple top stars who now represent their respective countries in WWE. A few have even gone on to be world champions.

Moreover, the UK is now being rewarded for its committed fandom by various promotions. AEW is also heading to England for All In in August. Wembley will host nearly 70,000 AEW fans for their premier event. If WrestleMania is to take place in London in the coming years, then WWE might even go beyond that number.

