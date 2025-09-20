"Make it look freaking real" - Michael Cole gets lambasted by WWE veteran after Brock Lesnar segment (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo dissected Brock Lesnar's opening segment on SmackDown. The Beast attacked Michael Cole this week.

Lesnar kicked off this week's episode of SmackDown. He went straight for Cole and carried him to the ring over his shoulders. He was just about to attack the announcer when Corey Graves stepped in. Graves requested that The Beast stop, but ended up getting an F5. Several officials rushed in to help Corey. This infuriated Brock Lesnar even more, and he hit another F5 on the announcer.

During this week's episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo pointed out that anybody in that spot would be fighting to get out of Brock's clutches. He felt Cole knew that The Beast was going to F5 him in the ring, but barely put in an effort to escape. The veteran writer questioned Cole's tenure in the business and said that the announcer should have done better to make the segment look real.

"You've got Michael Cole, who's been in the business for 50 years. You mean to tell me if Brock Lesnar is carrying you over his shoulder, and you know he's gonna put you in the ring to try and F5 you, you're gonna tell me you wouldn't be fighting for your freaking life? You would be slapping him on the back. You would be fighting for your life. They should make Brock have to manhandle him. Make it look freaking real. Michael Cole or anybody in this business would be kicking and screaming. How long does Michael Cole have to be in the freaking wrestling business to understand that?"

Cole was visibly flustered after the attack, and it took him a while to regain his composure.

It will be interesting to see how John Cena battles with this vicious version of Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza.

