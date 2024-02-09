"Makes my heart happy" - WWE star reacts to AJ Lee being namedropped at WrestleMania 40 Press Event

WWE personnel Cathy Kelley has taken to social media to react to AJ Lee being mentioned at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Event.

The former Divas Champion's husband, CM Punk, was one of the hosts of the event. During his introduction, he was acknowledged as the former WWE star's spouse. The Second City Saint is currently injured, as he suffered a right triceps tear during the Men's Royal Rumble match. He is expected to be out of action for numerous months.

After CM Punk was referred to as "the husband of AJ Lee" at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Event by Michael Cole, WWE RAW backstage interviewer Cathey Kelley took to X/Twitter to react to namedrop, stating that it makes her heart happy.

"An AJ Lee namedrop on the #Wrestlemania XL kickoff makes my heart happy," the star wrote.

CM Punk spoke about how AJ Lee took the news about his injury

The Straight Edge made his televised WWE in-ring return at the Rumble and got injured after taking a Future Shock DDT from Drew McIntyre.

WWE uploaded a video on YouTube of CM Punk talking about how his wife, AJ Lee, reacted to his injury.

“I mean, she just says, ‘Come home; I want to give you a hug.’ You know? She’s sad that I’m sad. She’s sad that I’m hurt. You know? Like, you have this weird guilt thing where, like, I’m apologizing or, and I’m like, ‘Hey, sorry, I’m putting you through this again,’ you know? Because she’s just constantly been through every surgery, you know like I wake up, and she’s there. I don’t want to ever make her worry or put her in a situation that makes her feel sad," he said. (H/T Haus of Wrestling)

After the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Event, Triple H confirmed on X that Cody Rhodes will take on Roman Reigns in the main event of The Grandest Stage of Them All.

