"Makes zero sense," "Old part-timers" – WWE Universe reacts to the possibility of John Cena doing the unthinkable at WrestleMania 39

John Cena created magic in WWE when it came to WrestleMania as he defeated several former rivals at the biggest event in the company's history. In less than two days, Cena returns to the Showcase of the Immortals, but fans are worried that he will do the unthinkable and win the United States Championship from Austin Theory.

Last year, John Cena returned to WWE to celebrate his two decades in the industry. A showdown was teased between Austin Theory and the Leader of the Cenation, but the veteran chose to ignore the rising star. Earlier this year, Theory began calling out Cena, which led to a match between the two at WrestleMania 39.

Fans are concerned over the fact that there is a possibility that John Cena could walk out of WrestleMania 39 with the United States Championship, which would hurt Austin Theory's momentum. The WWE Universe also believes that the company could put the title on the veteran to elevate the championship.

Check out some of the reactions:

Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle Hear me out.



John Cena wins the US Title at Wrestlemania. He comes out the night after Mania and does an open challenge; which he's probably losing.



Who would you have come out and challenge him? Hear me out.John Cena wins the US Title at Wrestlemania. He comes out the night after Mania and does an open challenge; which he's probably losing.Who would you have come out and challenge him? https://t.co/iVc74sFkmm

R🔥 @R_M_1152 @JustTalkWrestle Time for the old guard to go out. I expect dom, theory, and cody to win. @JustTalkWrestle Time for the old guard to go out. I expect dom, theory, and cody to win.

Prac Jones @ItsPrac @JustTalkWrestle He loses to theory at mania and we don’t bury the future of the company for a fantasy booking Twitter moment @JustTalkWrestle He loses to theory at mania and we don’t bury the future of the company for a fantasy booking Twitter moment

chad @whatever1011998 @JustTalkWrestle hear me out don’t let 45 year old part timers hold belts in your company @JustTalkWrestle hear me out don’t let 45 year old part timers hold belts in your company

RavenClub @SportsAreAndy @JustTalkWrestle Nope storyline makes zero sense if Cena wins. Remember Theory challenged Cena not the other way around. Theory wins and Cena holds his hand up in victory symbolizing the passing of the torch. That’s great storytelling. @JustTalkWrestle Nope storyline makes zero sense if Cena wins. Remember Theory challenged Cena not the other way around. Theory wins and Cena holds his hand up in victory symbolizing the passing of the torch. That’s great storytelling.

Kevin Omega 🇳🇬 🇬🇧 @Kevin_Omega_97 @JustTalkWrestle Why have him win the US title only to lose it the next day? That diminishes not only Theory but himself. Why bury Theory and have Cena job out the next day? @JustTalkWrestle Why have him win the US title only to lose it the next day? That diminishes not only Theory but himself. Why bury Theory and have Cena job out the next day?

Wes Rosero @Bigbluecollects @JustTalkWrestle Idk why y’all aren’t cool with him putting over a new star. Like if Cena wins then what? Monday has a open challenge to loose it to some random nxt call up? Probably bron? What happens to theory from then on? @JustTalkWrestle Idk why y’all aren’t cool with him putting over a new star. Like if Cena wins then what? Monday has a open challenge to loose it to some random nxt call up? Probably bron? What happens to theory from then on?

DarcTheLad_ @atriley478 @JustTalkWrestle Im so tired of hearing this scenario. Cena winning is one thing but him losing immediately at RAW to anyone who isnt Theory immediately makes Theory and afterthought and buries him. @JustTalkWrestle Im so tired of hearing this scenario. Cena winning is one thing but him losing immediately at RAW to anyone who isnt Theory immediately makes Theory and afterthought and buries him.

matt fontaine @Matt_Fontaine @JustTalkWrestle Cena isn’t winning. Anytime they’ve done a legend vs a young up and coming guy, the legend loses. When has a legend won in a match like this? @JustTalkWrestle Cena isn’t winning. Anytime they’ve done a legend vs a young up and coming guy, the legend loses. When has a legend won in a match like this?

It will be interesting to see if WWE decides to put the title on the Leader of the Cenation at the event, which will tie him with Ric Flair for the most number of reigns as the United States Champion.

John Cena's last WrestleMania match in front of the WWE Universe was in 2018

In 2016, John Cena moved away from the world of professional wrestling as he started to follow in the footsteps of his fellow rivals The Rock and Batista by focusing his career on acting.

He later became a part-time competitor, but appeared at WrestleMania in a certain capacity. The Leader of the Cenation teamed up with The Rock to take on The Wyatt Family at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

In 2017, he alongside his real-life girlfriend Nikki Bella had a mixed tag team match at the Showcase of the Immortals against The Miz and Maryse. After the match, he proposed to Bella in front of the fans.

In 2018, the Leader of the Cenation wrestled The Undertaker in a very short match. During the pandemic, Cena had a match with Bray Wyatt but the event took place in the performance center without an audience.

What are your thoughts on Cena vs. Theory for the United States Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.

