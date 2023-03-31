"Makes zero sense," "Old part-timers" – WWE Universe reacts to the possibility of John Cena doing the unthinkable at WrestleMania 39

John Cena created magic in WWE when it came to WrestleMania as he defeated several former rivals at the biggest event in the company's history. In less than two days, Cena returns to the Showcase of the Immortals, but fans are worried that he will do the unthinkable and win the United States Championship from Austin Theory.
Last year, John Cena returned to WWE to celebrate his two decades in the industry. A showdown was teased between Austin Theory and the Leader of the Cenation, but the veteran chose to ignore the rising star. Earlier this year, Theory began calling out Cena, which led to a match between the two at WrestleMania 39.
Fans are concerned over the fact that there is a possibility that John Cena could walk out of WrestleMania 39 with the United States Championship, which would hurt Austin Theory's momentum. The WWE Universe also believes that the company could put the title on the veteran to elevate the championship.
Check out some of the reactions:
It will be interesting to see if WWE decides to put the title on the Leader of the Cenation at the event, which will tie him with Ric Flair for the most number of reigns as the United States Champion.
John Cena's last WrestleMania match in front of the WWE Universe was in 2018
In 2016, John Cena moved away from the world of professional wrestling as he started to follow in the footsteps of his fellow rivals The Rock and Batista by focusing his career on acting.
He later became a part-time competitor, but appeared at WrestleMania in a certain capacity. The Leader of the Cenation teamed up with The Rock to take on The Wyatt Family at the Grandest Stage of Them All.
In 2017, he alongside his real-life girlfriend Nikki Bella had a mixed tag team match at the Showcase of the Immortals against The Miz and Maryse. After the match, he proposed to Bella in front of the fans.
In 2018, the Leader of the Cenation wrestled The Undertaker in a very short match. During the pandemic, Cena had a match with Bray Wyatt but the event took place in the performance center without an audience.
What are your thoughts on Cena vs. Theory for the United States Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.
A top WWE star just admitted that she was a victim of cyber bullying. More details right here.