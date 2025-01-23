Malakai Black seen with former 3-time WWE Women's Champion amid latest rumors regarding him; Zelina Vega also spotted

Malakai Black and Zelina Vega were spotted with former WWE Women's Champion, Melina. The veteran visited Black's wrestling school, the Dark Arts Gym.

Melina's latest WWE appearance was at the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble Match. She entered the match at #2 and was eliminated by Sasha Banks after 53 seconds.

On Twitter/X, Vega shared a photo featuring Black, Melina, and students of the Dark Arts Gym. The 34-year-old superstar wrote highly of Melina, whom she considers an inspiration:

"Another dope night at the Dark Arts Gym. As much as she’s one of my best friends, she will always be an inspiration to me. There would be no Zelina as you know her without Melina. Honor to learn from one of the absolute bests. Love you @RealMelina," wrote Vega.

Trending

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

Check out Vega's tweet:

Expand Tweet

Malakai Black opened up after his match at Coastal Championship Wrestling

Malakai Black discussed his victory over Orion at Coastal Championship Wrestling. He competed at the promotion's Havoc & Haze 9 event.

Speaking with Alejandro Romero, Black sent a message to Orion and teased a future appearance in the promotion. He said:

"Orion did something that a lot of people have not been able to get done in a very long time, and that's almost get inside my head and slowly crawl in towards a place where perhaps I can accept defeat but it was not tonight. But perhaps in some part of the future unwritten just yet he might succeed but it's not tonight. But when he will, I'll make sure that it's here in Coastal Championship Wrestling. So Orion, I have a feeling we're not done in this place."

Black was released by WWE in 2021. He signed and debuted in AEW after he departed from the company. During his time in the promotion, he held the AEW World Trios Championship with Brody King and Buddy Matthews.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback