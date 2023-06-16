Male superstar should win Women's Money in the Bank match and cash in on Asuka, WWE veteran says (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes WWE should spring a huge surprise by booking Asuka to lose the Women's Championship to Baron Corbin.

Russo was WWE's head writer when RAW regularly drew its highest television ratings in the late 1990s. The 62-year-old later wrote television for WCW, where he won the World Heavyweight Championship. He also worked on the IMPACT/TNA creative team.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo show, the veteran writer explained why he would book Corbin as the Women's Money in the Bank winner. The unexpected storyline development could then lead to a rivalry between the male superstar and WWE Women's Champion Asuka:

"Somewhere along the line, wrestling became way too serious," Russo said. "Way too serious. To me, what would be interesting and entertaining is you let Baron Corbin go over and then he cashes it in against Asuka and becomes the Andy Kaufman of 2023 and can call himself a champion. Bro, in 2023, that dude would get so much heat." [5:29 – 6:03]

American entertainer Andy Kaufman famously wrestled more than 400 women before passing away at the age of 35 in 1984. In March, he was posthumously inducted into the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame.

Money in the Bank will take place in London, England, on July 1. Watch the video above to hear Russo's thoughts on the possible winner of the men's ladder match.

Why Vince Russo thinks WWE would never book Asuka vs. Baron Corbin

During his tenure as a WWE writer, Vince Russo was allowed to book edgy storylines in the early days of the Attitude Era.

WWE @WWE BREAKING: The new WWE Women's Championship has been revealed on #SmackDown ! What do you think of @WWEAsuka 's NEW Championship? BREAKING: The new WWE Women's Championship has been revealed on #SmackDown! What do you think of @WWEAsuka's NEW Championship? https://t.co/ob7WDYnwZa

More than two decades on, Russo believes WWE's higher-ups are too scared to build a story around a male superstar targeting a women's title:

"Even something like that, this is a make-believe world. They would be afraid to do something like that because they're gonna have people threaten to cancel him and whatnot. Give me a break, bro, can you imagine how entertaining that would be if Corbin did that?" [6:05 – 6:22]

WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze, aka Madusa, became the first female WCW Cruiserweight Champion in 1999. She lost the title to the Jim Ross parody character Oklahoma, who Russo's fellow writer Ed Ferrara portrayed.

Although the intergender angle drew heavy criticism, Russo said he was simply trying to create an entertaining storyline for fans to enjoy:

"Alundra Blayze, she's still upset with me. Oh my God, she hated that (…) He [Ed Ferrara] did something with JR's barbecue sauce to beat her, bro, just to be entertaining. There's no entertainment anymore. There's not. If you're not a fan of the wrestling matches, there's no reason to watch any of these shows, man." [6:30 – 7:09]

Moving forward, Asuka looks set to feud with Charlotte Flair following The Queen's return to SmackDown last week. Baron Corbin, meanwhile, is not currently advertised for a match at Money in the Bank after losing a qualifier against Butch.

