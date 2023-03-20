Male superstars were allegedly upset about WWE's massive plan for Trish Stratus and Lita on RAW

According to Hall of Famer Jim Ross, male WWE Superstars weren't happy with Trish Stratus and Lita headlining RAW back in 2004.

Stratus and Lita are regarded as two of the very best female wrestlers in the history of WWE. The two women revolutionized women's wrestling way before the Women's Revolution took off in the company.

On the December 6, 2004, episode of WWE RAW, Trish Stratus and Lita competed for the Women's Title in the main event. Fans still fondly remember this history-making bout.

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently put up a tweet revealing that WWE's male wrestlers were upset over the two women headlining the show that night.

"You wouldn’t believe the push back from male wrestlers that I received when they found out that @trishstratuscom and @AmyDumas were going to close Raw. They deserved the opportunity and I’m happy that we did it."

Jim Ross @JRsBBQ



They deserved the opportunity and I’m happy that we did it. You wouldn’t believe the push back from male wrestlers that I received when they found out that @trishstratuscom and @AmyDumas were going to close Raw.They deserved the opportunity and I’m happy that we did it. You wouldn’t believe the push back from male wrestlers that I received when they found out that @trishstratuscom and @AmyDumas were going to close Raw. They deserved the opportunity and I’m happy that we did it.

How did fans react to Jim Ross' comment about Trish Stratus and Lita's iconic match?

As expected, fans in their replies to JR's tweet weren't happy at all over the male wrestlers having issues with the match.

Check out some of the most notable responses below:

Eric D. Anderson @ericandersonlaw @JRsBBQ @trishstratuscom @AmyDumas They got One week out of 52 and somebody had to have a problem with them getting one chance in the spotlight. FFS. @JRsBBQ @trishstratuscom @AmyDumas They got One week out of 52 and somebody had to have a problem with them getting one chance in the spotlight. FFS.

Derek @DM_Hess @JRsBBQ @trishstratuscom @AmyDumas They went out there and showed everyone why they deserved that spot. They killed it @JRsBBQ @trishstratuscom @AmyDumas They went out there and showed everyone why they deserved that spot. They killed it

L.M @berryluis11 @JRsBBQ @trishstratuscom @AmyDumas Thank you JR for giving them a chance!! You hired the Golden Era ladies. @JRsBBQ @trishstratuscom @AmyDumas Thank you JR for giving them a chance!! You hired the Golden Era ladies.🙌

Jon Cochran @RealJonC1976 @JRsBBQ @trishstratuscom @AmyDumas It was brave for you guys to do it and it has been proven 1000% right. Thanks for having the guts to think outside the box and let the ladies prove they can rise to any occasion! @JRsBBQ @trishstratuscom @AmyDumas It was brave for you guys to do it and it has been proven 1000% right. Thanks for having the guts to think outside the box and let the ladies prove they can rise to any occasion!

It's been more than 18 years since Trish and Lita stole the show in the main event of WWE RAW. The landscape of women's wrestling has drastically changed over the years.

Women occasionally headline WWE's weekly shows now. At WrestleMania 35 in 2019, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey became the first three women to headline The Show of Shows.

As for Trish and Lita, the two female legends are all set to compete in a huge Six-Woman Tag Team match at this year's WrestleMania. Stratus, Lita, and Becky Lynch will take on Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai in a blockbuster match at The Show of Shows.

What are your thoughts on JR's tweet about Trish Stratus and Lita's historic RAW main event? Share in the comment section below.

A current Champion in WWE just challenged Stone Cold Steve Austin. More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes