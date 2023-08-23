Current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, Chelsea Green, has warned a male wrestler for making an inappropriate joke in front of her husband, Matt Cardona.

A rising 24-year-old star, Leo Sparrow, met former WWE Superstar Zack Ryder outside the Stamford-based promotion. For those unaware, Sparrow wrestled on an episode of Monday Night RAW in 2022 against Omos.

During The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast show, the wrestler "stepped over the line" by joking that he does unsuitable things with Green every time he visits Orlando.

The 24-year-old star mentioned the joke before Chelsea's husband, Matt Cardona, as he reacted furiously. Later, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion notified Sparrow, stating to "grow a chest hair" to allow him to try the inappropriate "line" again.

"Grow a chest hair and then I’ll allow you to try this line again. MEN > BOYS," wrote Green.

Check out her tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Chelsea Green provided an update on Sonya Deville's injury

Sonya Deville has been out of in-ring action since she and Chelsea Green captured the women's tag team titles from Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

It was revealed that Deville sustained a torn ACL and underwent surgery following the contest. In a recent interview with Witty Whittier, the 32-year-old star provided an update on her former tag team partner.

"Well, she's doing amazing. I mean, as you guys know, she's a very, very strong woman. So, she had surgery the other day, and she is already on the mend, already in therapy. And we are communicating every day because that's what true tag team champions do. They stay in touch, they support each other, and when she comes back, I'm ready to have her by my side again," she said.

Watch the video below:

As of now, Piper Niven has replaced Deville as Green's new tag team partner on WWE TV. Only time will tell when the 29-year-old star recovers and reunites with Chelsea Green in the company.

Do you think Leo Sparrow crossed a line with Matt Cardona and his wife? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot