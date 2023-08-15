Chelsea Green provides update on injured WWE Superstar following surgery; teases reunion

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green recently provided an update on Sonya Deville's status after the latter underwent surgery.

Green started teaming up with Deville on Monday Night RAW a few months ago. In July 2023, the two defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan to capture the Women's Tag Team Championship. However, Deville recently suffered a torn ACL. She underwent surgery and would be out of action for an undisclosed period.

During a recent interview with Witty Whittier, Green provided an update on her former tag team partner's condition. She disclosed that she would be waiting to reunite with Deville when she returns.

"Well, she's doing amazing. I mean, as you guys know, she's a very, very strong woman. So, she had surgery the other day, and she is already on the mend, already in therapy. And we are communicating every day because that's what true Tag Team Champions do. They stay in touch, they support each other, and when she comes back, I'm ready to have her by my side again." [5:30 - 5:54]

Chelsea Green has a new tag team partner on WWE RAW

Following Sonya Deville's injury, Chelsea Green disclosed that she was not relinquishing the Women's Tag Team Championship. Instead, she announced that she would be holding auditions to find a new partner under the hashtag "#ChelseaGotTalent."

Several individuals sent in audition videos to Green for the latter to consider them as her new partner, including R-Truth, Cathy Kelley, and even reality TV star Heidi Montag. Last night on RAW, Adam Pearce was seemingly about to strip Green of the title due to her partner's injury. However, Piper Niven interfered and declared herself as Green's new ally.

