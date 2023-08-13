"She loved it" - When Chelsea Green made out with former WWE Women's Champion

After a two-year run in IMPACT Wrestling, Chelsea Green signed with WWE in 2018. She spent about three years in the Stamford-based company before getting released from her contract in April 2021 due to budget cuts.

Following her departure, the 32-year-old returned to IMPACT Wrestling. In July 2022, Green squared off against WWE legend Mickie James on an episode of the show. The two ladies seemingly paid homage to James' historic storyline with Trish Stratus in 2005.

When Green surprised James with a kiss on the lips, the latter responded by grabbing the current Women's Tag Team Champion's head and making out with her, which received a loud reaction from the crowd.

Green later took to Twitter to comment on her kiss with James. She claimed that the former Women's Champion "loved it."

"She loved it," Green wrote.

Chelsea Green is looking for a new tag team partner in WWE

After returning to the Stamford-based company earlier this year, Chelsea Green started teaming up with Carmella. However, the latter became pregnant and went on maternity leave.

Sonya Deville later replaced Carmella as Green's partner. The two captured the Women's Tag Team Championship last month. A few days ago, Sonya Deville suffered an ACL injury. Hence, she would be out of action for an undisclosed period.

Nevertheless, Green announced she would not relinquish the Women's Tag Team Titles. Instead, she is looking for a new partner. The 32-year-old is currently holding auditions.

"Chelsea’s Got Talent auditions THE WWE Woman’s Tag Team Champion invites YOU to audition. Please submit your full name, entry video & include any hidden talents I may be able to use to my advantage, as your tag team partner," she posted on social media.

