Update on WWE's plan for the Women's Tag Team Championships - Reports

There has been an update on the situation regarding the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville captured the Women's Tag Team Championships by defeating Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on the July 17 edition of WWE RAW. However, they never got to defend the titles together as Sonya Deville recently suffered a torn ACL that will keep her out of action for a while.

After news of the injury, Chelsea Green began a talent search looking for a new tag team partner to fill in during Deville's injury. WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley hilariously offered to be her new partner earlier today, and R-Truth also recently threw his name out there as a potential partner for Green.

Ringside News reached out to a tenured member of WWE's creative team and asked about the situation regarding the Women's Tag Team Championships. The source told Ringside that the company already knows what they are going to do with the titles, and will announce their plans on tonight's episode of SmackDown or Monday's edition of RAW in Winnipeg.

41-year-old WWE Superstar offers to be Chelsea Green's new tag team partner

Mick Foley isn't the only male superstar who offered to become one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions.

R-Truth auditioned to become Chelsea Green's new partner by uploading a video to social media. The veteran asked the Women's Tag Team Champion as her new partner because he can do lots of things, like play the harmonica and kill spiders from time to time.

"Hey, what’s up, Chelsea? I heard you were having an audition. I heard about that, girl. Pick me. I do a lot of stuff. I tell jokes, I dance, I rap, I sing, I play the harmonica, I play the piccolo, pickleball. I even kill spiders on occasion. Not all spiders, Charlotte’s Web was a good one. I’m working my way back to the ring and I need something to do. You already got the Women’s Tag Title. Let me be your partner until your partner comes back."

The Women's Tag Team Championships have changed hands several times since Money in the Bank on July 1. It will be fascinating to see the plan WWE comes up with for the titles moving forward.

Who would you like to see become Chelsea Green's new tag team partner? Do you think Chelsea Green should relinquish the championship? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

