4 reasons why Piper Niven is Chelsea Green's new partner in WWE - Underutilized star finally receiving opportunity

WWE RAW was a newsworthy show this week. The creepy JD McDonagh rubbed The Judgment Day the wrong way throughout most of the night before helping them at the end. A big grudge match turned into chaos. Additionally, a title bout was made for next week.

One of the most interesting topics to come out of the red brand is the Women's Tag Team Titles. Sonya Deville suffered an unfortunate injury, and many were curious how the promotion would address the issue. Thankfully, the audience got an answer.

Chelsea Green desperately wanted to keep her title, offering to hold auditions to find a new partner. Before it could truly get underway, however, Piper Niven returned to television. She took one of the belts and demanded to be Green's partner moving forward, which has since become official.

The promotion is clearly running with a renewed push for the powerful Scot. This article will look at a handful of reasons why Piper was selected to be Chelsea's new partner. Why might Niven have been selected for this role?

Below are four reasons why Piper Niven is Chelsea Green's new partner in WWE

#4. Piper Niven hasn't been properly utilized by WWE this year

Piper Niven has had an interesting run in WWE. She first appeared with the promotion as part of the Mae Young Classic. She later returned as a full-time member of the NXT UK brand before joining the main roster in 2021, except with a twist. Her ring name was changed.

Instead of Piper Niven, she debuted on WWE RAW as Doudrop. The name, gimmick, and her appearance were quite silly compared to her prior persona. Thankfully, she reverted to being Niven earlier this year.

While fans were excited to see her become Piper Niven again, she disappeared from television after WrestleMania. Her booking has been stop-start, which has been quite messy. Having Niven as Chelsea's partner should finally offer the talented star some much-needed consistency on-screen.

#3. Chelsea Green seemingly has chemistry with everybody

Chelsea Green and Carmella

As talented as Piper Niven is, she very much is one of the better female wrestlers, this tag team is a two-way street. Chelsea Green will be as responsible for the duo's success as Niven will be.

That's good news for the chances of the duo working in WWE, as Chelsea seems to have the magic touch. For whatever reason, the charismatic star manages to find instant chemistry with whoever she works with.

Piper becoming one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions may be less about Niven herself and instead just finding someone who Chelsea can work with. She has already proven herself with Carmella and Sonya Deville, so success with the powerful Scot is inevitable.

#2. Niven's size gives the team instant credibility

Piper Niven is a great choice to be Chelsea Green's partner because of one key factor: credibility. The former NXT UK star brings an immediate aura of credibility to both the tag team and the entire WWE Women's Tag Team Championship scene.

Few stars in WWE are as powerful as Piper. While Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley are both powerhouses in their own right, Niven is on par with either of the muscular former champions. She has an intimidating presence and looks like a star.

Chelsea needed a partner who could work immediately in any situation. Pairing her up with somebody less dominant would make immediate victories feel unrealistic or unearned. With Piper, there's no doubt they will be a threat no matter how little experience the pair have as a unit.

#1. The dynamic between Chelsea and Piper is different to what either one had previously

Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. before their gimmick changes

The final reason why WWE likely chose Piper Niven to be Chelsea Green's newest partner is change. Piper is a dramatic shift from the Canadian star's previous partners Carmella and Sonya Deville.

Carmella was very stuck up, much like Chelsea. They both had a near-delusional shtick. Deville was similarly snobby, but she had a more gruff exterior. However, a powerful and intimidating Piper is dramatically different from both of the now-absent WWE stars.

This applies to Niven, too, however. Her previous tag team partner was Nikki A.S.H. The superhero gimmick was considerably different to Chelsea's Karen character.

While The Twisted Sister is back to being Nikki Cross, that persona would also be different from Green's. The Chelsea-Piper duo will shake things up for both women.

