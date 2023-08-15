WWE officially confirms new champion on tonight's RAW who returned after four months

After some confusion during WWE RAW, it now seems that the company has officially confirmed a new champion crowned on the show. During a backstage segment where Chelsea Green was speaking with Adam Pearce, they were interrupted by Piper Niven, who claimed that she was the new champion. Now, it is confirmed.

Sonya Deville had to give up her women's tag team title after she tore her ACL. Letting fans know on social media after reports initially surfaced, she confirmed that she was not going to be able to compete. Initially, it was thought that this meant that Chelsea Green would have to give up the title as well.

This was Niven's first appearance on WWE RAW since April 10, where she lost her match. Returning to immediately claim herself as the new champion was certainly not what anyone was expecting from the star. However, she took the title and said that she was Green's partner and crowned herself a champion.

While fans thought that this might not be official, it has now been officially confirmed on their website, with WWE now listing Chelsea Green and Piper Niven as champions.

Green reacted to the same, saying that she was still a champion after a lot of uncertainty over the last week.

What are your thoughts on Piper Niven crowning herself as a champion? Sound off in the comments section.

