"I got a secret b**b job" - When Chelsea Green revealed her wild WWE story (NSFW)

After spending a few years competing in IMPACT Wrestling and Lucha Underground, Chelsea Green joined WWE in 2018. Nearly two years later, she was called up to the main roster. Before making her main roster debut, the 31-year-old wanted to undergo breast augmentation surgery. However, the company refused to give her permission several times.

In November 2020, Green debuted on SmackDown. However, she broke her wrist during her first bout. After undergoing surgery on her wrist, the Canadian superstar also secretly had breast augmentation surgery.

During an episode of her Green With Envy podcast in 2021, the recently returned superstar revealed that she did not tell WWE or her co-workers about her second surgery.

"I got a secret b**b job. I never told WWE. I didn't really tell my co-workers. There are very few people that knew that when I was healing from my wrist, I got a secret b**b job. No regrets. I f***ing love them," she said.

Green also stated that it was "nerve-wracking" trying to keep her breast augmentation surgery a secret while recovering from her wrist surgery.

"I have to say, it was very nerve-wracking. So we'll go back to, you know, I was healing my arm. Going into physical therapy with WWE, pretending that I wasn't also healing from new b**bs, for those of you who get new b**bs, or have never had new b**bs, I guess you don't realize how intense this surgery is. Some people cannot lift their arms at all. Some people cannot lift their torso at all. Some people cannot twist or go for a walk, or, you know, pick up their cat. Like, it is very invasive if you get your boobs under the muscle like I did. But I signed up for this, I knew what I was getting myself into, and I walked on into physical therapy at the Performance Center wearing a baggy a** sweater with my b**bs bandaged to my chest and I pretended like nothing was wrong," she added. [H/T: TJR Wrestling]

Although Green confessed that what she did was probably not the smartest thing to do, she disclosed that things worked out well for her.

Chelsea Green recently returned to WWE

In April 2021, the Stamford-based company released Chelsea Green from her contract after several months of inactivity. However, the Canadian recently returned at the Royal Rumble PLE. The 31-year-old was a surprise entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match. Nevertheless, she got eliminated after only five seconds.

Green has since competed in two matches. She lost to Asuka last Monday on RAW. Last Friday, she suffered another defeat when she teamed up with Sonya Deville in a tag team match against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

