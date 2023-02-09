Surprising statistic behind Chelsea Green's appearance on WWE RAW this week

Former IMPACT Wrestling star Chelsea Green made an unexpected appearance in the Women's Royal Rumble Match, but only for a few seconds. Rhea Ripley of Judgment Day quickly eliminated her during her triumphant return to WWE.

On the February 6th, 2023, edition of Monday Night RAW, Green also squared off against Grand Slam champion Asuka. However, The Empress of Tomorrow hopelessly outmatched Green by submission.

To everyone's surprise, according to Fighful Select, this was Chelsea Green's first WWE-televised singles match since November 2020. Green's matchup against Asuka was also her first on RAW since December 2019.

This is Green's second stint with WWE. The 31-year-old star first signed with the promotion in 2018 but had a forgettable tenure. She began her career in the NXT brand before making her way to the main roster.

Green made her main roster debut in November 2020 but was injured in her first match on SmackDown. The company eventually released her in 2021, along with a slew of other stars.

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo revealed Chelsea Green's poor creative booking

Since Chelse Green returned to WWE at the 2023 Royal Rumble, she has had issues with everyone. The former IMPACT Wrestling star has slammed WWE and its management for mistreating her after rejoining the company.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo disagrees and has an intriguing theory about why Chelsea is being miscast on RAW.

Vince Russo suggested on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW that the promotion is still resentful of Green and her husband, Matt Cardona, formerly known in WWE as Zack Ryder. He added that the company is aggrieved with the two stars for not allowing them to use their pool back in the day.

"Well, remember the story with her [Chelsea Green] and Cardona about the pool? I'm telling you, that's what this is. That's exactly what this is, 'Oh, you wouldn't let us use your pool.' That's exactly what this is. They don't forget anything," Russo said.

On the other hand, her new character has been a hit with the WWE Universe thus far. Many fans find Green's constant complaints gimmick amusing.

