Male WWE star gets candid about Jade Cargill after her SmackDown return

Jade Cargill made her first SmackDown appearance of the year on the latest episode of the show after returning to WWE at Elimination Chamber. Ricky Saints reacted to a clip of her return on social media.

The two stars were friends before they even joined the Stamford-based company. They used to work for AEW, and The Absolute One immediately signed with NXT after parting ways with the Tony Khan-led promotion last month. He used to be known as Ricky Starks.

On SmackDown this week, Jade Cargill confronted an injured Naomi and attacked her again in the ring after assaulting her at Elimination Chamber. The Glow finally revealed to Bianca Belair that she was behind Cargill's attack. She claimed she did it for The EST and even called the latter ungrateful when she walked out after learning the truth.

Ricky Saints took to X and praised Jade Cargill for her look and referred to her as one of the hardest working and genuine souls he knew.

"Insane look!! One of the most hardest working, genuine souls I know. Hell hath no fury!! #SmackDown," he wrote.

Check out the tweet below:

Bianca Belair will face IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, Naomi is expected to face Jade at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

