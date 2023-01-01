Male WWE Superstar gets slapped by Zelina Vega in front of his real-life girlfriend

During a recent WWE live event in Miami, Florida, a six-person tag team match featuring Zelina Vega took place. The bout included male and female superstars, as the 2021 Queen's Crown winner and Madcap Moss crossed paths in a newsworthy moment.

Last Thursday, Vega teamed up with her Legado Del Fantasma allies — Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro. Moss joined forces with his real-life girlfriend, Emma, and Kofi Kingston to face the heels.

At one point in the match, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion decided to take advantage of the intergender scenario in play. Vega stood on the ring apron and slapped Moss across the face, which generated a massive pop from the live crowd.

After the slap to Madcap Moss, Emma entered the ring and took care of the Zelina Vega problem. Legado Del Fantasma would emerge on the losing end, as Kofi Kingston's Trouble in Paradise move ensured a victory for the babyfaces.

Zelina Vega's WWE in-ring status

In April 2022, Zelina Vega had her latest televised match against Bianca Belair on WWE RAW. The Legado Del Fantasma member has only wrestled in untelevised bouts since returning on screen in October.

This led to speculation about whether she would strictly be a manager moving forward. However, Vega recently assured fans via Twitter — as seen above — by addressing her in-ring status for television.

The SmackDown star also has big things in store for viewers moving forward. Legado Del Fantasma will skyrocket to the top of the WWE mountain, according to another recent tweet:

Vega — who undoubtedly has a lot to offer as a one-on-one competitor — is yet to win a singles title in the company. Perhaps 2023 will finally be the year when she gets that big push.

