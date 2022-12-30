WWE Live Event Results: Bray Wyatt defeats former champion; Liv Morgan puts top heel through table (Miami, 12/29)

The WWE SmackDown roster stopped over in Miami, Florida, for the second house show of the night. The event was live from the FTX arena and featured top stars from the blue brand in action.

The show kickstarted with a mixed tag team match where Kofi Kingston teamed up with Madcap Moss and Emma to take on Legado del Fantasma and Zelina Vega. However, a footage was played before the match that showcased Xavier Woods' injury. Nonetheless, the babyfaces were still able to pick up the victory.

Next up was a singles match between Karrion Kross and Drew Gulak, where the Herald of Doomsday picked up a quick victory.

Kross' match was followed by a street fight between Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler. The former SmackDown Women's Champion came out on top after a brutal match that ended with Shayna going through a table.

Gunther defended his Intercontinental Championship against Ricochet in the first title match of the night. Ronda Rousey defeated Raquel Rodriguez to successfully retain her SmackDown Women's title in the second title match.

Bray Wyatt was once again the main attraction of the show. The Eater of the Worlds took on Jinder Mahal for the fourth consecutive night at tonight's WWE live event in Miami. While Wyatt was able to pick up the victory, he seemingly suffered a finger injury during the bout. After the match, Bray interacted with fans at ringside and told them that he had broken his finger.

The final two matches of the night saw Hit Row defeat Maximum Male Models in a tag team match, while Braun Strowman, Sheamus, and Kevin Owens defeated The Bloodline, who were without their Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. Solo Sikoa also did not participate in the match.

Complete WWE Holiday Tour Results

Here are the complete results from the WWE live event in Miami, Florida, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

Kofi Kingston, Madcap Moss and Emma def. Legado del Fantasma and Zelina Vega. Karrion Kross def. Drew Gulak Street Fight: Liv Morgan def. Shayna Baszler WWE Intercontinental Title: GUNTHER def. Ricochet Bray Wyatt def. Jinder Mahal Hit Row ( w/ Fab B ) def. Maximum Male Models Smackdown Women's Title: Ronda Rousey (c) d Raquel Rodriguez Braun Strowman, Sheamus and Kevin Owens defeated The Bloodline (Sami Zayn, The Usos)

