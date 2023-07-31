Male WWE Superstar sends a one-word message to Tiffany Stratton after title defense

In the aftermath of NXT: The Great American Bash, Tiffany Stratton received a one-word message from fellow WWE star Ludwig Kaiser.

Stratton retained her NXT Women's Championship against Thea Hail at the recently concluded show via technical submission.

Taking to Instagram, Stratton posted a new set of backstage photos highlighting her attire from The Great American Bash. In reaction to this, Kaiser sent a one-word message to the NXT star.

"Warrior," wrote Kaiser in the comments section of the post.

Check out a screengrab of Kaiser's comment on Stratton's post:

WrestleSR @wrestle_sr pic.twitter.com/8ayMK4BK7V Ludwig Kaiser showing his support to Tiffany Stratton

Kaiser is currently working on the main roster as part of Imperium. He has often been spotted alongside Stratton outside WWE, raising speculation about their real-life relationship.

Tiffany Stratton wants to face Charlotte Flair in a dream match

Tiffany Stratton recently claimed that Charlotte Flair is one of the best female pro wrestlers on the planet.

In a recent interview with Sports Guys Talking Wrestling, the reigning NXT Women's Champion expressed her desire to lock horns with The Queen. Stratton further spoke about her potential chemistry with Flair, claiming that the two women would have a "banger" match.

"If anybody wants to step up, go right ahead. There are some women on the main roster, you know, I want to wrestle the best woman in the world. I think Charlotte Flair is on that level. She's the best to ever do it, in my opinion, and I feel like in a lot of other people's opinions. I would love to have a match with her. I think we'd have great in-ring chemistry. I think it would be a banger match and a must-see."

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC pic.twitter.com/9XWxgbU4yc Tiffany Stratton says that Charlotte Flair has been very helpful and gives her great advice

Earlier this year, Stratton participated in an eight-woman tournament to crown the NXT Women's Champion. She defeated Lyra Valkyria in the finals at NXT Battleground to win the coveted gold. This marked Stratton's first-ever championship win in her career.

