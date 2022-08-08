Male WWE Superstar shares public photo with Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez

WWE star Xyon Quinn recently took to Twitter to share a picture of himself with Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez enjoying a gym session.

Quinn is currently working under WWE's NXT 2.0 brand after signing a developmental contract with the company in 2018. Recently, he has shared the ring with the likes of Apollo Crews, Solo Sikoa, Sanga, and others.

Quinn posted a photo via Twitter where he was seen posing alongside the former NXT Women's Champions. Check out the image through this link.

How did the WWE Universe react to Xyon Quinn's photo with Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez?

In reaction to Xyon Quinn's image, fans took note of Rhea Ripley's fantastic physique; some even claimed that the two made Raquel Rodriguez look short.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

In addition to the above reactions, others praised Ripley and Rodriguez's friendship.

Here are the same reactions:

Ripley is currently working on Monday Night RAW, where she is part of The Judgment Day faction alongside Finn Balor and Damian Priest. The trio recently engaged in a feud with The Mysterios. Interestingly enough, The Eradicator has her sights set on Dominik and Aalyah Mysterio.

At SummerSlam, former Judgment Day leader Edge returned to WWE programming and went after the group who booted him out a few weeks ago and sidelined him from active competition.

Meanwhile, Raquel has been competing on SmackDown since being called up to the main roster. During her stint on the blue brand, the 31-year-old has already faced former SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey in a title match.

On the latest edition of SmackDown, Rodriguez competed in a Gauntlet Match to determine the #1 contender for Liv Morgan's SmackDown Women's Championship at Clash at the Castle.

The bout was eventually won by Shayna Baszler, who outlasted Shotzi, Sonya Deville, Xia Li, Aliyah, and Natalya. Fans will have to wait and see if the former MMA fighter can dethrone Morgan at the upcoming premium live event.

