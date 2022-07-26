Create
Notifications

Buddy Matthews reacts to Rhea Ripley and Aalyah Mysterio's confrontation on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley and Aalyah Mysterio came face-to-face on RAW.
Rhea Ripley and Aalyah Mysterio came face-to-face on RAW.
reaction-emoji
Divesh Merani
Divesh Merani
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Jul 26, 2022 01:17 PM IST

This week's episode of WWE RAW saw the return of Rhea Ripley. She instantly caused chaos backstage and is back to her menacing self, having crashed Rey Mysterio's 20th-anniversary party.

The masked legend teamed up with his son, Dominik, to defeat Finn Balor and Damian Priest on WWE RAW before celebrating the occasion. The Eradicator showed up uninvited, sporting an "I'm Your Papi" T-shirt. Ripley then came face-to-face with Rey's daughter, Aalyah.

This confrontation caught attention on social media because of one man - AEW star Buddy Matthews (FKA Buddy Murphy). The former WWE Superstar is currently dating Rhea Ripley. The latter months of 2020 saw Murphy and Aalyah in an on-screen relationship following the Mysterios' feud with him and Seth Rollins.

As a result, fans went wild on social media when Ripley shoved her. Matthews posted a hilarious reaction to the face-off between his girlfriend and his "ex," referencing Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero's Ladder Match for the custody of Dominik.

"I’ll let them fight for my custody in a ladder match," tweeted Buddy Matthews.

Check out the tweet below:

I’ll let them fight for my custody in a ladder match!

Rhea Ripley's shove on Aalyah Mysterio led to a full-blown attack on Rey and Dominik. Finn Balor and Damian Priest laid them out and put the WWE legend through a table. The Judgment Day is now back at full strength ahead of their rematch with the father-son duo at SummerSlam.

Rhea Ripley hilariously responded to Buddy Matthews' tweet about WWE RAW

Several fans replied to the AEW star's tweet with hilarious memes and clips. They are ready for this hypothetical Ladder Match, and so is Ripley. She replied with a GIF indicating how quickly she would climb the ladder to win "custody" of Matthews.

@SNM_Buddy https://t.co/tkdpnzxXDM

Other responses include a photoshopped poster from the original Ladder Match at SummerSlam 2005 and references to Seth Rollins' initial reaction to Murphy and Aalyah Mysterio's "relationship." Check them out below.

@SNM_Buddy I think they’re ready for it https://t.co/VZNB7tnBeE
@SNM_Buddy Let's go baby https://t.co/v3lJgWBPBA
@SNM_Buddy Long term storytelling! https://t.co/zPgv9b8wrW
@SNM_Buddy https://t.co/06aOO7qJx0
Also Read Story Continues below
@SNM_Buddy Buddy after tweeting this https://t.co/xUAjrXQAbo

How do you see the rest of the feud between The Judgment Day and The Mysterios playing out following the events of RAW? Leave your predictions down in the comments section!

Find out which top AEW star dubbed Paige a bad b**** right here.

Edited by Divesh Merani
reaction-emoji

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...