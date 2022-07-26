Buddy Matthews reacts to Rhea Ripley and Aalyah Mysterio's confrontation on WWE RAW

This week's episode of WWE RAW saw the return of Rhea Ripley. She instantly caused chaos backstage and is back to her menacing self, having crashed Rey Mysterio's 20th-anniversary party.

The masked legend teamed up with his son, Dominik, to defeat Finn Balor and Damian Priest on WWE RAW before celebrating the occasion. The Eradicator showed up uninvited, sporting an "I'm Your Papi" T-shirt. Ripley then came face-to-face with Rey's daughter, Aalyah.

This confrontation caught attention on social media because of one man - AEW star Buddy Matthews (FKA Buddy Murphy). The former WWE Superstar is currently dating Rhea Ripley. The latter months of 2020 saw Murphy and Aalyah in an on-screen relationship following the Mysterios' feud with him and Seth Rollins.

As a result, fans went wild on social media when Ripley shoved her. Matthews posted a hilarious reaction to the face-off between his girlfriend and his "ex," referencing Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero's Ladder Match for the custody of Dominik.

"I’ll let them fight for my custody in a ladder match," tweeted Buddy Matthews.

Check out the tweet below:

Buddy Matthews @SNM_Buddy I’ll let them fight for my custody in a ladder match! I’ll let them fight for my custody in a ladder match!

Rhea Ripley's shove on Aalyah Mysterio led to a full-blown attack on Rey and Dominik. Finn Balor and Damian Priest laid them out and put the WWE legend through a table. The Judgment Day is now back at full strength ahead of their rematch with the father-son duo at SummerSlam.

Rhea Ripley hilariously responded to Buddy Matthews' tweet about WWE RAW

Several fans replied to the AEW star's tweet with hilarious memes and clips. They are ready for this hypothetical Ladder Match, and so is Ripley. She replied with a GIF indicating how quickly she would climb the ladder to win "custody" of Matthews.

Other responses include a photoshopped poster from the original Ladder Match at SummerSlam 2005 and references to Seth Rollins' initial reaction to Murphy and Aalyah Mysterio's "relationship." Check them out below.

How do you see the rest of the feud between The Judgment Day and The Mysterios playing out following the events of RAW? Leave your predictions down in the comments section!

Find out which top AEW star dubbed Paige a bad b**** right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far