"Mami ain't having that" - R-Truth believes 6-time WWE champion does not stand a chance against Rhea Ripley (Exclusive)

R-Truth recently took it upon himself to hype Rhea Ripley before WWE Royal Rumble 2024, claiming that a particular challenger is no match for her.

The Eradicator recently came face to face with Becky Lynch, teasing a showdown in the near future. The Man was clear about her desire to win the Rumble, eventually challenging the Women's World Champion. However, R-Truth thinks that the belt will not be changing hands anytime soon.

Speaking with Sportskeeda's Senior Editor Bill Apter, R-Truth shot down the idea of the 6-time WWE champion ever getting the better of Rhea Ripley.

"As fearful, as phenomenal as the man Becky Lynch is, Mami ain't having that. Mami can go from zero to a hundred in a second, like I told you that. You know that I am saying?" [5:14 onwards]

You can check out the full video here:

Judgment Day T-shirts and merchandise are available in the WWE Shop. Do check them out!

Bill Apter was very impressed with Rhea Ripley's WWE segment involving Becky Lynch

According to Bill Apter, Ripley's promo segment with Becky Lynch was one of the most spectacular segments he has ever seen.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, the veteran journalist stated:

"Monday Night RAW, spectacular segment. One of the most interesting segments that I have been transfixed to the TV... One of the things that drew me, and I couldn't get enough of it both visually, conceptually, and verbally... One of the most compelling things I have seen in all of Monday Night RAW in a long time is 'The Man' Becky Lynch and 'The Mami' Rhea Ripley, circling around and around each other as they chatted and finally wound up face to face in very compelling and very convincing chat." [7:28 onwards]

Fans will have to stay tuned to see what the future holds for Rhea Ripley in WWE.

If you use any quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

Rhea Ripley reacts to fan tweets! Check out the video below:

WWE Superstar THREATENS to throw The Rock out of the Rumble HERE.