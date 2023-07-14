"Mami lifts Dom up differently these days" - Rhea Ripley viciously assaulting Dominik Mysterio in resurfaced clip leaves WWE fans stunned

WWE fans were stunned after looking at a resurfaced video of Rhea Ripley mercilessly assaulting Dominik Mysterio.

Dominik started his career in the promotion with his father, Rey Mysterio, before becoming a member of The Judgment Day. The father and son duo have been a successful team as they won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. Dominik then turned heel, attacked his father alongside Edge, and joined the heel stable.

Recently WWE posted a throwback video in which Ripley can be seen assaulting Dominik while he was competing in a match alongside Rey Mysterio.

You can check out the video below:

WWE @WWE Mami would never do this to Dirty Dom today!! #SummerSlam Mami would never do this to Dirty Dom today!! #SummerSlam https://t.co/B547GhxEJT

Fans were left flabbergasted as the current Women's World Champion planted the youngster face-first on the ring apron.

One fan wrote that Rhea Ripley lifts up Dominik Mysterio differently these days.

One fan wrote that Dominik probably liked being attacked by Ripley because he has served hard time and can handle it well.

Relic @Relic0037 @WWE He probably liked the abuse. Gotta remember he’s served hard time, so he can handle it! @WWE He probably liked the abuse. Gotta remember he’s served hard time, so he can handle it!

One fan wrote that Dom fell in love with Mami after that incident.

BLISSFUL INC. @TRUBOOBSMAN @WWE DOM TOOK THAT FROM MAMI AND THOUGHT TO HIMSELF "IM IN LOVE" @WWE DOM TOOK THAT FROM MAMI AND THOUGHT TO HIMSELF "IM IN LOVE"

Another fan wrote that Ripley picked on him because she liked him.

Matt Thiess @Matlock90 @WWE She picked on him because she likes him lol @WWE She picked on him because she likes him lol 😂

One fan wrote that Ripley must still be throwing around Dominik.

One fan appreciated Dominik Mysterio's effort in getting into a terrific shape now compared to back then.

Azula @Solomon__Bennet @WWE Man has really gotten into an amazing shape now.. impressive @WWE Man has really gotten into an amazing shape now.. impressive

One fan wrote that they absolutely love Dominik and Ripley's partnership and The Judgment Day as a whole as well.

Marc @Deano_1987 @WWE Absolutely loving these two and Judgement Day. 🟪 @WWE Absolutely loving these two and Judgement Day. 🟪⬛️

Former WWE star James Ellsworth wants to be involved in Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio's story

Ripley and Dominik seem like an inseparable duo in WWE at the moment. Their on-screen romance is well-received by many fans. However, James Ellsworth said he wants to be involved in the duo's storyline.

On The Hannibal TV, Ellsworth said he would love to do something with Ripley and Dominik. The former WWE Superstar also believes that the fans would be entertained if he returned and became Ripley's new love interest.

"In WWE, I would love to do something with Rhea and Dom just because I think the fans would be entertained by it if the Ellsworth character came in and he's trying to get with Mami [Rhea Ripley] and Dominik's getting pis**d off. I think about the fans. I think fans would be entertained by that."

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley backstage at Money In The Bank ⚖️ Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley backstage at Money In The Bank ⚖️ https://t.co/MEghlAhQpB

Even though there were some rumors of The Judgment Day breaking up, Dominik and Ripley's partnership is going strong at the moment. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for the duo's future in the company.

What do you think about Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley? Let us know in the comments section below.

