"Mami needs to do something" - Fans react as Drew McIntyre claims Rhea Ripley came to him backstage

Drew McIntyre has left fans in splits with his comment about Rhea Ripley on tonight's edition of RAW.

On RAW, McIntyre came face-to-face with Seth Rollins. The World Heavyweight Champion pointed out McIntyre's recent conversation with Rhea Ripley in a backstage area last week. In response, The Scottish Warrior made it clear that The Nightmare approached him and not the other way around.

Fans had a field day over Drew McIntyre's comments about Rhea Ripley on RAW. Check out some amusing responses to his comments below:

McIntyre also told Rollins that his conversation with Ripley was none of his business. He added that Seth should be more worried about losing the World Heavyweight Championship.

Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre at WWE Crown Jewel 2023. It has been over a year since the two top stars faced off in a singles match, and The Scotsman would love to put The Visionary down and win the big one again.

As for Rhea Ripley, she certainly won't be thrilled with McIntyre publicly stating that she was the one who approached him. It remains to be seen how she reacts to the statement from RAW.

