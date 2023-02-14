It's Valentine's Day, and WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has made her plans to celebrate the holiday very clear. The current #1 Contender for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship sent a special message to her "Dom Dom" Dominik Mysterio over social media.

Rhea Ripley returned to WWE TV last night on Monday Night RAW, helping The Judgment Day fend off an attack by Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix in the process. Ripley was just in time to save Dominik Mysterio from getting hit with Phoenix's Glam Slam for the second week in a row.

In a tweet, Ripley acknowledged her return in Brooklyn and noted that she and Dominik would be having a "nice Valentine’s Day date night."

"Mami’s back. My Latino Heat is safe. Now it’s time for a nice Valentine’s Day date night away from all of you. See you tonight @DomMysterio35," tweeted Rhea Ripley.

RheaRipley_WWE @RheaRipley_WWE

My Latino Heat is safe.

Now it’s time for a nice Valentine’s Day date night away from all of you.

See you tonight Mami’s back.My Latino Heat is safe.Now it’s time for a nice Valentine’s Day date night away from all of you.See you tonight @DomMysterio35 Mami’s back. My Latino Heat is safe. Now it’s time for a nice Valentine’s Day date night away from all of you.See you tonight @DomMysterio35 🥰 https://t.co/fmQVJichV2

Judgment Day is currently gearing up for major matches at WWE's next Premium Live Event, Elimination Chamber. Rhea Ripley and stable member Finn Bálor are set to take on the Grit Couple, while Damian Priest will compete inside the Elimination Chamber for the US title.

Rhea Ripley is eyeing WWE gold at WrestleMania 39

As noted earlier, Rhea Ripley is currently the #1 contender for Charlotte Flair's SmackDown Women's Championship. Ripley earned the opportunity by outlasting 29 other women in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble. Doing so even after entering in the #1 position, becoming the first woman to do so in the process.

The following Monday Night RAW, Ripley made it clear that she intended to challenge Flair. The former NXT Women's Champion stated that she wants to not only dethrone the Queen, but wants to avenge her loss against Flair at WrestleMania 36.

Who do you think will win at Elimination Chamber? Will Rhea Ripley become SmackDown Women's Champion at WrestleMania? Let us know your thoughts and predictions in the comment section below!

Poll : 0 votes