"Mami's coming and you can't run from me" - Rhea Ripley sends out a stern warning to 36-year-old current superstar

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently sent out a stern warning to SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

The Eradicator won the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match and punched her ticket to WrestleMania. On the following episode of RAW, she challenged The Queen for the SmackDown Women's Championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

While speaking with Kayla Braxton on WWE's The Bump, Ripley sent out a warning to her WrestleMania opponent as she mentioned that Flair wouldn't be able to run away from her.

The Judgment Day member said:

"I mean the one thing that I have to really say to Charlotte is 'watch out, because Mami's coming and you can't run from me.'" (0:01- 0:09)

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley takes a shot at Charlotte Flair

Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley recently took a shot at the SmackDown Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, The Eradicator mentioned that although Flair has always been a champion almost every time she has returned to the ring, she doesn't have an identity without the title.

"When you think of Charlotte Flair, you think of the championship gold. Every time she's gone, she comes back and she is in the championship picture, and she somehow ends up with the championship. Yes, she is that bloody good, but I'm going to use that against her at the same time because I feel like Charlotte doesn't know who she is without the championship," said Rhea Ripley.

Ripley further added that The Queen will be a shell of her former self once she loses her SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39.

It would be exciting to see if Rhea can succeed at taking the SmackDown Women's Championship off Charlotte or not.

