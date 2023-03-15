"I cannot wait to see that" - Rhea Ripley claims recently returned WWE Superstar will be a shell of herself after WrestleMania

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has sent a message to her opponent at WrestleMania 39, which is less than three weeks away.

Ripley showed the WWE Universe what she was capable of when she dominated the Women's Royal Rumble match in January. She was the first entrant in the match and outlasted 29 other superstars to punch her ticket to WrestleMania. Rhea then challenged Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at the biggest show of the year. Flair previously defeated Rhea at WrestleMania 36 at the Performance Center.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Rhea Ripley took some shots at her WrestleMania opponent and claimed that The Queen lacks an identity when she doesn't have a championship.

"When you think of Charlotte Flair, you think of the championship gold. Every time she's gone, she comes back and she is in the championship picture, and she somehow ends up with the championship. Yes, she is that bloody good, but I'm going to use that against her at the same time because I feel like Charlotte doesn't know who she is without the championship," said Rhea Ripley.

Ripley further stated that Flair will be a shell of herself after WrestleMania.

"Once I take it (the SmackDown Women's Championship} from her at WrestleMania, she is going to be a shell of her former self and I cannot wait to see that," added Ripley.

Rhea Ripley wants to make a statement at WWE WrestleMania 39

Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley is set for a career year in WWE.

She dominated the rest of the women's division during the Royal Rumble match and seems destined to dethrone The Queen at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. Judgment Day has become wildly popular, and her storyline with Dominik has captivated the WWE Universe. All that is missing for Ripley now is the gold.

Speaking on The Bump, Ripley vowed to take the title from Charlotte and prove that The Queen is not unstoppable at WrestleMania.

"I think the statement is taking the championship from her at WrestleMania where she thinks she is unstoppable. Taking the one thing that makes her feel so very special in this company, ripping it from her hands and walking out with it. And then getting to hold it up at SmackDown, RAW, wherever the hell I want to go. But her just knowing that I am SmackDown Women's Champion is all I need," said Ripley.

Charlotte Flair has not lost a match since returning to the company on the final edition of SmackDown in 2022. It will be interesting to see if Rhea Ripley can humble The Queen and capture the SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE WrestleMania 39.

