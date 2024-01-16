"Mami's end is near"- WWE Universe erupts after Eight-time champion teases WrestleMania match against Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley has been the top woman in WWE for nearly two years, with many female stars perishing before her. The Eradicator has put on some excellent matches during this time, and fans are more than excited for a possible showdown against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40 after the segment between the two on RAW.

Rhea Ripley came out on the red brand to address the potential Royal Rumble winner this year. Mami warned that if whoever wins the over-the-top-rope battle royal match wants to waste their WrestleMania opportunity, then they should choose her. The Judgment Day star was soon interrupted by Becky Lynch, who made it clear that she aims to go after the former after she wins the upcoming 30-woman bout. The segment ended with Mami saying, "I'll see you at WrestleMania" to the Man.

WWE has been teasing a showdown between the two for the last year, and it seems like the highly-anticipated bout could finally take place at WrestleMania 40. Fans are also excited for it, as many have been waiting for the two to clash for a long time.

Embedded below are a few of the many reactions:

Vince Russo listed his problem with the segment between Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch on WWE RAW

Becky Lynch recently lost to Nia Jax in a singles match after years of grudge between the two. However, The Man has made it clear that she aims to bounce back by winning the Royal Rumble and going after Rhea Ripley.

However, Vince Russo was not impressed with the direction and Becky's promo on RAW. The former WWE writer explained how Lynch's words could have heavy consequences.

"She (Becky Lynch) just lost to Nia Jax, that’s what I was thinking of it. As she was walking down, I am saying to myself, 'You just lost to Nia Jax, and are we supposed to forget that?' They did the same thing with (CM) Punk. Punk said specifically, 'I am winning the Royal Rumble and the last one I am eliminating is Drew McIntyre.' Now, Becky again as a babyface is saying, 'I think you (Rhea) might be better than me.' So, if Becky Lynch doesn’t win the Royal Rumble, I guess Rhea Ripley is better than her. They’re writing all these lines that really have heavy heavy consequences bro," Vince Russo said.

Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley have faced off just once in their WWE careers. The duo locked horns in 2019 on NXT, but the match ended in No Contest.

