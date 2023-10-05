"Mami wants some uceyjucey," Roman Reigns "need to come back," - Jey Uso and Rhea Ripley segment on WWE RAW leaves fans salivating for more

WWE fans were left salivating for more after they saw Jey Uso and Rhea Ripley's segment on the latest episode of RAW.

On this week's Monday Night show, Ripley made her much-awaited return. As she was having a conversation with Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest inside the ring before Jey Uso came to interrupt them. The former Bloodline member started talking to Mami, telling her how much she was missed during her absence from television.

However, following the show, Jey did not stop flirting with the Women's World Champion as he posted a screenshot of the segment on his Instagram story and wrote his name as "JEY RIZZO."

Wrestle Ops recently took to Twitter to post a screenshot of the Instagram story, which caught fans' attention. Most of them loved Jey Uso's flirtatious message to Rhea Ripley, one even wished him the best of luck. However, one fan wanted Roman Reigns to return as soon as possible, as they seemed to not like what Jey did.

You can check out the fan reactions in the screenshot below:

Screenshot of the fans' reactions on Twitter.

Roman Reigns might show up during Jey Uso's upcoming match at the WWE Fastlane PLE

Even though WWE announced that Roman Reigns is set to return on next week's episode of SmackDown, some fans believe he might actually make an unscheduled appearance during this weekend's Fastlane Premium Live Event.

Jey Uso will team up with Cody Rhodes to go against The Judgment Day members Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the Undisputed Tag Team titles, and fans think The Tribal Chief might show up to interfere during the bout as he has unfinished business with his cousin.

It remains to be seen what WWE has planned for The Tribal Chief's much-awaited return.

Do you think Roman Reigns might show up this weekend during Fastlane? Let us know in the comments section below.