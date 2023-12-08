"Mami will lose in less than 30 seconds," "Absolute Trainwreck" - WWE Universe reacts to Rhea Ripley's major milestone

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has been a staple on WWE RAW since she joined The Judgment Day. However, fans recently reacted to Mami's major milestone before the end of the year.

Earlier this year, Ripley brought the SmackDown Women's Championship to Monday Night RAW after she defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39. Management later decided to rebrand the titles, as Mami became the Women's World Champion and Asuka became the WWE Women's Champion on the blue brand.

However, fans have often criticized The Eradicator of The Judgment Day's title reign as many believe that fewer defenses and involvement in the women's division have harmed both the championship and the reign. Mami recently crossed 250 days as the Women's World Champion and fans reacted to the milestone.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

The criticism continues to date as Rhea Ripley has dominated her opponents due to the lackluster women's division on Monday Night RAW. It will be interesting to see what she does next and who faces her for the title on the red brand.

WWE Hall of Famer praises Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley has become one of the most popular WWE Superstars in recent times. Mami has not only dominated the women's division but no WWE Superstar from any brand has come close to pinning her since she lost a singles match to Liv Morgan in 2022.

Mami has frequently visited the developmental brand to help Dom Dom remain the North American Champion. Speaking on Cheap Heat, Head of NXT and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels heavily praised Rhea Ripley and said she could end up being the greatest woman wrestler of all time. Check it out:

"To answer your question, I think that it's unlimited potential there... She is a special athlete. A look, a charisma, again the "it" factor we talk about. But I'll say this, I didn't know that she was going to, sort of, I don't know, mature and elevate herself so quickly and look so comfortable...To answer your question again, Yes, I'm with you, and I'm in agreement with you."

Mami has also faced the likes of Roxanne Perez and Lyra Valkyria during her visits to the developmental brand. It will be interesting to see which superstar dethrones Rhea Ripley in the future.

What are your thoughts on Mami's run as the Women's World Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

