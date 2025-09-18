  • home icon
"Mami X Mamacita" - Stephanie Vaquer sends a message after La Primera & Rhea Ripley break the internet

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Sep 18, 2025 06:56 GMT
Stephanie Vaquer (left) and Rhea Ripley (right) [Image credits: stars' Instagram handles]

WWE Superstar Stephanie Vaquer recently took to social media to send a message after breaking the internet alongside Rhea Ripley. The two stars were in action at the NXT Homecoming Premium Live Event.

At Homecoming, Rhea Ripley and Stephanie Vaquer were supposed to team up with Tiffany Stratton to face Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Jazmyn Nyx, and Fallon Henley) in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match. However, on last week's edition of SmackDown, Stratton suffered an injury and was later replaced by Lyra Valkyria.

All of the stars involved in the bout put on an incredible display of skills inside the ring. Vaquer and Ripley looked like they had been teaming up with each other for years. Both women broke the wrestling internet after performing the Devil's Kiss, getting a massive number of likes and comments across WWE's social platforms.

Stephanie Vaquer recently took to Instagram to post pictures from NXT Homecoming alongside her teammates, Rhea Ripley and Lyra Valkyria. In her post's caption, La Primera praised her teammates, calling them "amazing." She also wrote that it was an honor to wrestle at Full Sail before mentioning her and Ripley hitting Devil's Kiss.

"What an amazing team 🖤It’s an honor to be part of NXT at Full Sail, a place where so many legendary stories began. Mami X Mamacita Devil Kiss 🖤💜 NXT ❤️," she wrote.
Check out her Instagram post below:

Stephanie Vaquer's WWE WrestleMania dream opponent is Rhea Ripley

During an interview posted on WWE Español's official Instagram handle in June 2025, the host asked Stephanie Vaquer who her dream opponent was. La Primera said that she could think of several names, but if she had to name one person, it would be Rhea.

Vaquer added that there wasn't a better opponent for her than Ripley at a future WrestleMania.

"I can think of many. [Host - Okay, tell me one. The first one that comes to mind.] Rhea, WrestleMania. Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania—I think that would be an excellent place, and what better opponent?" she said.

Vaquer and Ripley's paths might cross after Wrestlepalooza if La Primera manages to win the vacant Women's World Championship against IYO SKY. It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Stephanie's future.

